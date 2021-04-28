The Gwinnett Daily Post and Good Taste Gwinnett presenting sponsor Jackson EMC again invited the community to cook along with some of the best chefs from restaurants and food establishments in and around Gwinnett County on Thursday as it wrapped up its second and final spring event.
The next event will return live at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 14, at Infinite Energy Forum, which will be complete with live tasting from some of your favorite dining establishments.
Last year, the live event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Watch for updates on GoodTasteGwinnett.com.
Table of Contents
Jackson EMC 2:00
Rico's World Kitchen 4:49
Publix Apron Cooking School 18:11
Edee's Place BBQ 27:23
McCray's Tavern 39:33
Local Republic 50:44
Here's a look at the recipes that were presented Thursday night:
Bananas foster with Filipino twist
Chef Rico at Rico's World Kitchen in Buford kicked off the event with a bananas foster, but with a twist. He was joined in the kitchen by his mom, who is originally from the Philippines.
"We like traditional flavors — comfort food — but we like to put a little international twist on it so it's not just Filipino food," Chef Rico said. "We always like to joke and say everything from Asian to cajun, so we do have inspired dishes from all over."
To make fried bananas foster with a Filipino twist, you will need fresh bananas, preserved jackfruit, palm sugar instead of brown, coconut milk, butter and freshly grated white coconut.
Start by placing half of a banana split in half in a lumpia wrapper and add a little bit of water and flour to laminate everything together. Then roll it up and fry it until it turns a golden brown and the banana is just slightly cooked.
After that, you will make a sauce out of jackfruit, which is very sweet and can sometimes even be used to substitute out meat, Chef Rico said. Add butter and sugar to make a sort of caramel. Following that, add the jackfruit as well as sugar cane liquor and coconut milk to give the sauce some thickness and body.
When the sauce is ready, lay just enough over the top of the banana so that every bite gets a taste. Add the grated coconut to taste, and Chef Rico said you won't even miss the ice cream.
"That's really it, just a quick take on bananas foster," Chef Rico said. "Something a little bit different. I hope you like it."
Rustic raspberry and peach galette
Chef L.B. with Publix Apron Cooking School in Alpharetta walked us through a pie — but without a pie shell. This rustic raspberry and peach galette is just sweet enough to dip into something like yogurt or to eat alone.
"It's not overly sweet but it's sweet," said host Anthony Rodriguez, co-founder and producing artistic director of the Aurora Theatre in Lawrenceville. "It's how I like a pie. ... It's got those almonds that bring forth a lot of flavor, and the peaches and the raspberries go so well together. And the bottom is perfectly caramelized like you wanted it."
The first thing you will need for this recipe is the dough. Chef L.B. said this is actually one of the easiest doughs to make. You basically just throw in butter, shortening and water with some flour, and you just pinch it in and chill it. However, if you don't want to do this, he joked that you can buy the Publix pie dough in the refrigeration section and tell people you made it yourself.
When the dough is ready, roll it out on both sides until it's about half an inch to a quarter of an inch thick. It's OK if it breaks. Chef L.B. said that's supposed to happen with cold dough, plus it's supposed to be a rustic galette.
Then add almond flour to the bottom so it can caramelize, followed by the peaches and raspberries or whatever fruit is in season such as apples in the fall. Remember that the fruit will cook down. Fold everything in toward itself, but leave an opening at the top. Place the galette onto a sheet pan, brush it with egg wash, add turbinado sugar and place it in the oven. Add the almonds toward the end so they don't burn. And you're done.
Spare ribs Edee's way
Chef Edee at Edee's Place BBQ in Dacula believes that "if there's love in the kitchen, there's love in the food."
And that's exactly the touch he puts in all of his dishes, including his spare ribs. To start, Chef Edee said to use spare ribs cut St. Louis style for "a nice square cut." Then, be generous with your seasoning, making sure to pat it into all nooks and crannies.
Once the ribs have been prepped, Chef Edee took them out to the smokehouse named Big Darlene and put them in high heat (350-375 degrees). Slow it down toward the end to ensure they are fall off the bone ready. You'll know they're ready when you cut into a piece and there's a ring on the outside.
"These are melt in your mouth perfect, and the spicy BBQ sauce on there, I absolutely love it," Rodriguez said.
Chef Edee comes from a unique background that led him full circle to where he is today. He said he grew up with his family in the kitchen, so after serving five and a half years in the U.S. Marine Corps and a little culinary school, he returned to the kitchen.
Edee's Place started out with a simple smoker and a tent, then expanded to include a food truck, and later to what is now known as Edee's Place and Edee's Shack.
Elevated pork chop with garlic mashed potatoes
Chef Elijah showed us how to make this weekend's special at McCray's Tavern in Downtown Lawrenceville — pork chop with garlic mashed potatoes.
Begin by marinating an inch and a half thick pork chop in one cup of oil, paprika, fresh garlic, and salt and pepper for at least two hours. Then grill it for two minutes on each side, place in a pan on medium heat for a minute on each side and finish it off in the oven for 15 minutes at 350 degrees.
Meanwhile, boil your potatoes, strain them, and mix in a cup of butter, fresh parsley, a teaspoon of onion powder and a teaspoon of garlic powder. You can mash them up with a whip and add heavy cream for body as well as salt and pepper.
To top it all off, pour half a cup of honey into a pan, caramelize it and mix it with some BBQ sauce. The special will be available Friday through Sunday.
Coconut curry salmon
Local Republic is celebrating 10 years of being in Downtown Lawrenceville. For this recipe, Chef Julian teaches us how to make coconut curry salmon over green beans and a fennel and apple salad at home.
He said to start with a hot pan. Season your salmon with salt and pepper and place it on the pan skin side down to make it crispy. Cook the salmon almost three-quarters of the way through on one side before flipping it over to the other side and turn down the heat to a medium-high so it doesn't burn.
While the green beans are boiling in water, in another hot pan make the sauce by blending coconut milk with turmeric, other spices and garlic. Bring it to a simmer and add heavy cream and butter to give it a luscious, rich taste. Rodriguez said the sauce makes the dish sing.
For the salad, mix apple, fennel fronds for color, salt and pepper, olive oil lemon juice and house-made pepper vinegar.
"It's been an absolutely wonderful ride to be here, be a part of Lawrenceville, be a part of the Aurora Theatre," Local Republic Co-owner Ben Bailey said. "It's just been outstanding. I love being in Lawrenceville and being a part of the community here."
