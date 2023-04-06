Seckinger.jpeg

Three members of the literary team at Seckinger High School made history earlier this month when they won the school’s first state title at the GHSA Class AAAA State Literary Championships in Warner Robins.

Seniors Grace Kang and Phoebe Yoon and junior Kaylee Oh finished tied for first with a team from Heritage-Catoosa in the Trio singing competition. Southeast Bulloch finished third and Cairo finished fourth in Trio.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.