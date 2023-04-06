Three members of the literary team at Seckinger High School made history earlier this month when they won the school’s first state title at the GHSA Class AAAA State Literary Championships in Warner Robins.
Seniors Grace Kang and Phoebe Yoon and junior Kaylee Oh finished tied for first with a team from Heritage-Catoosa in the Trio singing competition. Southeast Bulloch finished third and Cairo finished fourth in Trio.
Considering that Seckinger opened its doors last August, collecting a state championship in its first year is a pretty big deal.
“Obviously, it’s amazing,” said Seckinger athletic director Kello Poff. “It’s a blessing for our school. But mostly it’s really neat for the kids because nobody can ever take that away from them — they brought the first (state championship) here, and to go and compete at something like the literary state meet, which encompasses a lot of (events).
“To have our girls trio place first in region and then go to state and place is really special. I’m really proud of our kids and how they’ve worked and prepared to represent our school. The school is proud of them and I know they’re proud of each other. It’s a long journey to practice and prepare to go as a brand-new school and compete at that level. They did an outstanding job.”
“They worked hard and I’m so proud of them,” said coach Stephanie Archer, a fine arts teacher at Seckinger. “For this to be the first time Seckinger High School has a state champion — I could not be prouder.”
Kang, Yoon and Oh sang “Hotato Koy” by Ro Ogura and “Song of Miriam” by Elaine Hagenberg to win the state championship.
“We were all really nervous because we all really wanted to win this for our school because it was the first one for our school,” said Yoon, who in the fall will attend Rice University as a pre-med student and performed at the state literary meet when she was a freshman at Mill Creek.
“It was exciting because we’d practiced so hard, especially the day before — hours and hours of dedication to this. It was an amazing experience. We got to watch the other trios perform and it was a cool experience just to hear other singers from across the state.”
Yoon, who along with Kang (who previously went to Mountain View and will attend Boston’s Berklee College of Music in the fall) was competing in her first state competition, was complimentary of every trio at the meet but said the Sekinger girls— who had been practicing since early January — may have had a little something extra to bring to the stage.
“One of the main things that helped us win was our chemistry, because you can have a lot of skill and you can have a lot of blend and whatnot but because Grace, Phoebe and I have the chemistry we have we were able to go beyond what we initially thought we could do,” said Yoon, who also hopes to go to Berklee after she graduates in 2024.
The region and state meets were particularly challenging for Archer, who was also serving as the director for “Annie Jr.,” the first musical presented by Seckinger students. Oh also performed in “Annie Jr.”
“Have such amazing students here,” said Archer, who came to Seckinger from Mill Creek and is a veteran of mounting school musicals. “Right in the middle of literary we were putting together Annie and we had so many schools that helped us. We have wonderful parents who are ready to dive in and support this. I could not have done it without the administration and the parents.”
The Jaguars finished 15th overall among 24 teams in Class AAAA. North Oconee won the overall Class AAAA crown.
Other Gwinnett-based schools included Greater Atlanta Christian, which won the Class AAAAA championship, and Buford, which finished second in Class AAAAAAA, Mill Creek, which finished sixth in Class AAAAA, and Parkview, which finished 15th in Class AAAAAAA.
Individual winners for Greater Atlanta Christian included Emma Denton (first place, Essay), Sydney Barbour (first place, Girls Solo), Rebekah Mason (second place, Literary Interpretation), Sophia Nguyen (third place, Literary Analysis) and Malia Campos, Lorelei Osborne and Laila Washington (fourth place, trio).
Individual winners for Buford included Anna Williams (first place, Essay), Maggie Dale, Mara Eva Cline and Mariana Borja (first place, Trio), Christopher Rischar (third place, Literary Interpretation), Grace Jonson (fourth place, Literary Interpretation), Rischar and Jack Hall (second place, Literary Interpretation — Duo), Mara Eva Cline (second place, Girls Solo) and Hall, Luke Riza, Trevor Puckett and Samuel Son (fourth place, Quartet).
Individual winners for Mill Creek included Nate Augustin (first place, Essay) and Isaiah Nelson (second place, Boys Solo), For Parkview, Indrakumar Sutharsan came in third place in the Essay competition.
