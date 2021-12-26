The directors of Seckinger High School’s bands and dance teams can honestly say they’ve had a passion for their particular art from an early age.
It was recently announced that Hannah Cavender, currently serving as associate director of bands at Mill Creek High, and Nata Wayne, dance team director at Mountain View High, have been appointed to those same directorships at the new Seckinger High, which is scheduled to open in August 2022.
Cavender, a Tennessee native who has been at Mill Creek for the last year and a half, said she was basically born to a life in music.
“My parents were both band kids — they both grew up taking music lessons and doing band in school,” said Cavender, who spent three years as associate director of bands at Veterans High School in Houston County before coming to teach in Gwinnett County. “So it was definitely going to be part of my life in some way. My older siblings and I all took piano lessons when we were young and we sang a capella hymns at our church — we were surrounded by music.
“I knew I’d fall in love with band when I was in the fourth grade and my brother was in the high school band. I thought it was the best thing in the world. I was already set up to fall in love with it.”
Wayne, who was born in Mississippi but graduated from Peachtree Ridge, also had an early introduction to dance.
“I started dancing at the age of 3 when my parents put me in ballet (and) tap classes and I’ve just gone from there,” said Wayne, who is also the lead chemistry teacher at Mountain View. “I started taking it seriously and blossomed with it when I started eighth grade and then in ninth grade I joined the Peachtree Ridge dance department under Ms. (Courtney) Ondre, who’s still currently there, and she took me under her wing.
“I went to Southern Performing Arts Academy with Brandon and Alicia Chitwood, and once I graduated, I started teaching at the same studio and went back to Peachtree Ridge as a guest choreographer. It really became my family because they helped me progress, not just as a dancer but also as a choreographer. The things they taught me, I take that same mentality with my girls.”
Both Cavender and Wayne said that being able to build a program from the ground up was an appealing attraction.
“It’s like a two-fold opportunity, not only with my chemistry,” said Wayne. “The dance team is a whole new program and a whole new set of talent. And the colors are amazing, too.”
“This is a once-in-a-career opportunity and I can’t wait to build something and I’m excited that I get to do it with some students that I already know and the new students coming up from the middle school,” said Cavender, noting that some of her students from Mill Creek will transfer to the new school.
This will also be Cavender’s first time as the head of a high school band program. Prior to her career in music education, she attended the University of Georgia, where she “marched saxophone” for two years in the Georgia Redcoat Marching Band and then spent two years as the band’s drum major.
Wayne, who earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees at Kennesaw State, said she’s eagerly awaiting the opportunity to put her mark on Sekinger’s dance presentations.
“Right now I’m letting my creativity run wild, thinking of how I would want to run auditions and thinking of things I do now and things I might want to tweak and change in terms of new traditions to start, conditioning and workouts,” she said, adding that the GHSA last year made dance a varsity sport (Mill Creek won the 2021 Class 7-AAAAAAA state title).
“That will really give me a chance to change things I’ve been thinking about changing before and start fresh. I’ve also been thinking about different routines and pieces I can use for competition level and for exciting crowd-engaging routines for basketball games and pep rallies to jump start a new community.”
While the marching band might be the Seckinger entity that will initially have the largest link to the community, Cavender is adamant that the band program will be diverse, with concert band and jazz band high priorities.
“All band programs are centered on concert bands, or sit-down bands we call it,” she said. “By building fundamentals and musical skills, then we can transfer that into the marching band in the public setting to support our school and team. We’ll also have a jazz band, probably in an extracurricular setting.
“I also want to introduce chamber music to the students in small ensembles, whether it’s saxophone quartets or brass quintets or any random combination of instruments. Students learn a lot from playing in small groups and that really helps them build their musicianship.”
Although both Cavender and Wayne are looking forward to their new appointments, both admit it’s not going to be easy leaving their present schools.
“I am so thankful to (principal) Jason Lane and (band director) Dean Patterson,” said Cavender. “It’s been a really wonderful year and a half and I’m really looking forward to this next semester. The students are truly incredible.
“It breaks my heart to leave them, but I told them I’d be their biggest cheerleader down the road and I know they’ll do amazing things. And I’m excited to continue to be in the same community with those fantastic students and their families.”
“I love Mountain View — it was my first job out of my master’s program,” said Wayne. “It’s kind of a bittersweet moment, but I’m excited for new opportunities and a new community to work with. But I have so much love for Mountain View — they really took me in, especially my dance team and my team moms.
“I’m probably going to shed a tear in May. I told my dance team and they were sad but they were excited for me to have this new opportunity going forward.”
