It was a nightmare situation on Saturday afternoon as a after a mother looked away from her 4-year-old son for a second only to turn back and see his head go under the water of the Yellow River.
Teams from both Gwinnett and DeKalb County attempted an emergency search and rescue for the child around 5:47 p.m. They searched the land, sent out an inflatable boat on the river and a chopper in the air to survey the water. All units, except for a Gwinnett County Police helicopter suspended their search around 8 p.m. as the sun went down.
Capt. Ryan McGiboney with Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services said his team, along with all participating units, are not giving up hope and will resume their efforts in the morning.
"The rain forecasted for early tomorrow morning is going to complicate search efforts, and we're gonna have to wait and see when conditions are safe enough for crews to resume searching," McGibboney told Daily Post news partner Fox 5 Atlanta. "It's really tough because everybody wants to see a happy ending. Unfortunately, sometimes details can look grim. We're not giving up hope, we remain hopeful that a miracle appears."
McGiboney said the 4-year-old boy is a Black child who was last seen wearing black sweatpants.
McGiboney described the Yellow River Park waters at 3050 Juhan Road as shallow, but with fast currents as a result of recent rainy weather. He said after Sunday morning's showers, the river could swell and become littered with branches and rocks that add to the risk factor for everyone involved.
A helicopter with infrared cameras will continue circling the river looking for the boy until about 1 a.m. on Sunday when the rain is expected to begin, officials said.
"Say a prayer for the family, say prayers for our crews who are searching," McGiboney said. "We're gonna remain hopeful that this story will have a happy ending, and we're not giving up hope yet."
