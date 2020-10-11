On Nov. 3, voters in Gwinnett County will be asked to approve the renewal of the one-cent sales tax for education, or E-SPLOST. This is not a new tax and is paid by everyone who shops in Gwinnett County.
The money goes directly to construction, technology, transportation, security and other critical needs throughout the Gwinnett County and Buford City school systems. If passed, the E-SPLOST will generate more than $984 million that will go directly to these public schools, supporting approximately 180,000 students, educators and families and promoting equity in access to educational opportunities.
For more than 20 years, the one cent sales tax for education has delivered new and renovated schools, thousands of needed classrooms, upgraded technology, improved athletic facilities, and provided safety and transportation. Most importantly, Gwinnett County Public Schools’ and Buford City Schools’ students gain an award-winning education and job skills training that prepare our children for the future.
The success of Gwinnett’s public schools has played a tremendous role in the economic development of the county. Families seeking a quality public education have chosen to live in Gwinnett in order to afford their children the real-world education provided by our schools. The availability of qualified employees has factored into companies’ location and expansion and created jobs here.
If approved, the Education SPLOST will deliver:
♦ One new school in the Archer cluster and nearly 10 elementary, middle and high school additions and renovations.
♦ Advanced technology resources – and equitable access — for every student and every school.
♦ Updated technology for digital learning and instruction.
♦ Internet access to help students succeed in virtual learning environments.
♦ Improved athletic facilities.
♦ New, more efficient buses.
♦ Modernized safety and security equipment.
♦ Ongoing maintenance for schools and athletic facilities, including HVAC, roofing, lighting, painting and carpeting.
Specific information on advanced technology upgrades can be found here: www.gwinnettkids2020.com.
Classes and internships at our schools range from college prep to engineering, from construction to computer science, from the arts to culinary skills. There are hundreds of options.
The Education SPLOST is one way that we can help make sure our children and all students receive a high-quality education that prepares them for future opportunities. This real-world preparation benefits every business, every community and every family.
In this COVID era, the needs are greater than ever. We need your help to continue Gwinnett County and Buford City schools’ records of excellence and achievement. The referendum question is near the bottom of your ballot.
Tell your friends, your colleagues and your neighbors to vote “yes” for education on Nov. 3. Early voting begins Oct 12.
