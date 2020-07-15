Southern Community Newspapers, Inc., parent company of the Gwinnett Daily Post, announced Wednesday that it is moving its print production. When the process, which begins immediately, is completed on Aug. 19, the Daily Post and its sister papers in the metro area will be printed by Times-Journal, Inc., owners of the Marietta Daily Journal.
The production change, combined with a move to a smaller, more modern headquarters, will position the company to handle the current economy and beyond, said SCNI President and CEO Michael J. Gebhart.
“We’ve looked at this from every angle, and this is the right move for our company,” Gebhart said. “Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, we were looking at various strategies to either reduce the costs involved in a huge building or alternatively get into a building that was the appropriate size for our current workforce.
“The exorbitant cost of rent, utilities, and insurance along with running and maintaining expensive machinery needed in printing is prohibitive, making this the best decision. It is important that we get into a building that is the right size for the future of our company.”
Gebhart said the company is currently looking for office space in Gwinnett County to house SCNI headquarters. In addition to the Daily Post, SCNI publishes the Albany Herald, the Clayton News Daily, the Henry Daily Herald, the Jackson Progress-Argus, the Newton Citizen and the Rockdale Citizen in addition to their respective digital sites.
Previously, SCNI has partnered with Times-Journal, Inc. to handle the company’s creative services, layout and pagination and its call center. Gebhart said moving production to Times-Journal is good for both operations.
“There is a synergy between our two companies that we have tapped into before,” Gebhart said. “We are similar in size, product and geography, and this partnership strengthens both of us.”
