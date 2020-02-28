Prosecutors will take another crack at getting a jury to convict Gwinnett County Superior Court Judge Kathryn Schrader on computer trespassing charges this spring, a spokesperson for the Prosecuting Attorneys Council of Georgia has confirmed.
The initial trial for Schrader ended in a mistrial earlier this month after jurors found themselves deadlocked on whether to convict her on any of the three counts of computer trespassing that she faced. Schrader's new trial is set to take place at the end of April.
"We are moving forward with re-trying the case, and the trial has been officially set for April 27," Prosecuting Attorneys Council of Georgia spokeswoman Carla Rieffel Bozeman said.
The new trial for Schrader will see a change to the prosecuting team handling the case against her. Bozeman said Sheila Ross has been added to the prosecuting team.
The re-trial is the latest chapter in an unusual courthouse saga that rocked the Gwinnett Justice and Administration Center for the last year. It involves Schrader, District Attorney Danny Porter, a private investigator, a former Forsyth County sheriff's deputy and a DragonCon co-founder who has previously entered an Alford Plea on child molestation charges.
Schrader is accused of hiring private investigator T.J. Ward to look into her fears that her computer was being hacked by Porter, or someone in his office, and allowing two people he brought in, former deputy Frank Karic and DragonCon co-founder Ed Kramer, to install a device on her computer that allowed them to see computer network activity.
Ward, Karic and Kramer were originally indicted along with Schrader but the three men took separate plea deals. Kramer is awaiting sentencing on his plea deal, which came with the caveat that he cannot be sentenced until Schrader's trial has been resolved.
During the original trial in February, Schrader said she was concerned after she discovered someone was printing National Crime Information Center reports and an arrest warrant affidavit on her office's printer, and that some of her personal photos and files that she had on her computer had somehow turned up on a shared network drive at the courthouse. She also testified that she turned to Ward because she felt IT officials working for the court system had been unable to adequately address her concerns.
Schrader and Kramer also testified that Kramer did not use his actual first name when talking to the judge during a phone conversation. Schrader said she did not know she had been dealing with Kramer until after Porter came to see her because a file folder with her name on it had been discovered on the DragonCon co-founder's computer.
Police investigators were looking at Kramer's computer after he was arrested on an unrelated charge.
In October, a state judicial commission suspended Schrader, whose seat is up for election this year, from hearing any cases after she was indicted on the charges. Computer trespassing is a felony in Georgia.
