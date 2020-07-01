The Duluth Police Department will begin tracking speeders via speed zone cameras through the new School Zone Safety Program at four Duluth schools beginning Aug. 5 — the first day of school.
Schools participating in the program are Mason and Chattahoochee elementary schools and Duluth and Coleman middle schools.
The Duluth City Council approved the measure in June 2019. With this program, existing school zone speed limits will automatically be enforced and will notify the police if dangerous offenders or those with Temporary Protection Orders enter school zones.
Only drivers speeding more than 15 mph over the posted speed limit will be cited. Fines start at $75 for the first speeding offense and escalate to $125 for subsequent offenses.
Officer Ted Sadowski, a spokesperson for the Duluth Police Department, said this is significantly less than an officer-written ticket in a school zone that can cost upwards of $300 and which require substantial police time to enforce.
The program, implemented by RedSpeed USA, follows on the heels of a spike in pedestrian fatalities nationwide and traffic studies showing thousands of speeders in area school zones each day.
The Governor's Highway Safety Association previously reported that even as cars become safer, pedestrian fatalities have spiked 35% from a decade ago. Two culprits are high speeds and distracted drivers.
With increased signage and stricter speed enforcement, Sadowski said the police department hopes drivers will slow down and pay attention. City officials also hope the program will deliver big safety benefits in school zones.
According to Sadowski, just a 5 mph reduction in speed, such as from 30 to 25, increases the survival rates of pedestrians struck by a vehicle by more than 70%.
The system will also help alert police monitor traffic in the event of emergencies, such as an Amber Alert.
By law, any revenue generated by the program will be spent on police activities to make the community safer.
The cameras will only operate on school days. There are no points awarded or insurance increases for offenses.
