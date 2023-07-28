Gwinnett County students may not head back to school until Wednesday, but Gwinnett County Public Schools bus drivers are already hitting the county’s roads to do their own homework.

GCPS bus drivers began to run their assigned routes this past week to get used to where they need to go when classes begin. District officials are urging parents to be on the lookout for the buses and to also begin getting their children ready this weekend so they can be prepared to find their bus stop and ride their bus to school.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.