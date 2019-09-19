The Gwinnett County Board of Education appointed Brett Savage as the new principal of Crews Middle School and Gabriel "Gabe" Zaragoza as principal of Hopkins Elementary School at Thursday's monthly business meeting.
Crews Middle School Principal Stacey Schepens is transferring to another position in the district and Hopkins Elementary’s principal Tamara Candis accepted a position with a neighboring school district.
Savage is an assistant principal at Creekland Middle School and has worked in the school district since 2005. He started as a teacher at Collins Hill High School for eight years before accepting an assistant principal possession at Riverside Elementary School in 2013.
Savage has a bachelor's degree in environmental health science and master's degree in science education from the University of Georgia. He earned a specialist's degree in educational leadership and supervision from Lincoln Memorial University and a doctorate in educational policy studies from Georgia State University.
Zaragoza has worked in the district since 2016 as an assistant principal at Baldwin Elementary School.
Prior to that since 2010, Zaragoza has held a number of positions in the education field in the Atlanta area. From 2010 to 2012, he was a Metro Atlanta Corps member of Teach for America. He was a teacher and administrator at a Clayton County's Unidos Dual Language Charter School until accepting his job at Baldwin.
Zaragoza received a bachelor's degree in international affairs from the University of Georgia, a master's degree in urban teacher leadership from Georgia State University and a specialist's degree in educational leadership from Kennesaw State University.