The Sawyer Farms C.O.P.S. community in Grayson, led by Mark Tapp, was recently recognized by the Gwinnett County Police Department Crime Prevention Unit.
Sawyer Farms was named Gwinnett’s Master Community of the Year for its work in the program. The award is given each year to the C.O.P.S. community that exemplifies the active participation and communication the best and is determined by each crime prevention officer.
“Sawyer Farms exemplified exactly what the C.O.P.S. program is designed for,” Gwinnett County police officials said in a press release. “Mark, along with his block captains, were active in several community meetings, kept constant contact with their crime prevention officer, and tackled any issues brought forward by the community together.
“Sawyer Farms disseminates all information provided to them in a timely and thorough manner, holds regular meetings with above average participation, and is constantly looking for ways to further their community participation.”
The Gwinnett County Police Department Crime Prevention Unit’s mission is two-fold: to promote citizen participation in the reduction and prevention of crime through education and active support as well as to provide educational and safety related programs based on community needs. The C.O.P.S. program accomplishes this by providing direct communication between participating neighborhoods and their assigned officer.
