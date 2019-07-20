It’s that time again — when children and their parents begin preparing for the new school year.
To help facilitate the return to school, while also offering free health services to community members, Gwinnett County Community Health Fairs is hosting a back to school bash as part of its third health fair of the year.
The event, which is set for Saturday at Bogan Park in Buford, is free and open to the public and will give kids in attendance the opportunity to receive complimentary school supplies.
All ages are welcome to the event, where attendees can receive free health screenings, play games, jump on inflatables, participate in giveaways and more.
The free health screenings include: skin screening, hearing screen, spinal screen, oral cancer screen, postural screen, nerve system assessment, blood pressure check, HIV testing and informative speakers who will touch on various health topics.
The first 50 attendees will receive a free ticket to the Fernbank Museum, and food trucks will be on site.
This year’s Gwinnett County Health Fair & Back-to-School Bash is put on by Gwinnett Medical Center and sponsored by the Daily Post, WGTA-MeTV, Live Healthy Gwinnett, Gwinnett Stripers, Gwinnett County Parks and Rec., Sesame Street Live, Disney on Ice, VIDA Atlanta 102.1FM / 1010AM, and Monster Jam Triple Threat.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, visit scnievents.com/healthfairs.