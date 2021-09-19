In 11 joint public hearings held across the state over the last two months, my colleagues on the Georgia Senate and House redistricting committees heard from hundreds of citizens reflecting the increasing diversity of Georgia.
This included numerous youth voices as young as 13 years old to seniors speaking from their experience, from urban and suburban to rural residents, and a richness of multi-racial speakers from all walks of life. The overwhelming themes were consistent.
The people we represent want a redistricting process that is transparent, fair, and preserves communities. I call upon my colleagues on the committees as well as our leadership to heed this input throughout the redistricting process over the next few months.
On Aug. 12, the US Census Bureau released the population data required to draw district maps. The process is now underway. Therefore, now is the time for our legislative leaders to publish a transparent timeline for the upcoming process through the special session.
This begins with establishing committee guidelines in a public forum. A coalition of redistricting advocate organizations provided best-practice input for those guidelines back in April. The time is now — to be fair and transparent, guidelines need to be in place BEFORE the work on the maps begins.
This timeline must also include a period for public comment on the proposed maps. This is the biggest unanswered question posed to the committees. All citizens of Georgia have a stake in these maps; they will govern our elections for the next decade. As legislators, we already pledge to listen to our constituents and work in full view of the public. Redistricting should be no different.
We also heard consistently from citizens that they do not want their communities split. Analysis done by independent experts showed two-thirds of the small cities in Georgia are split into multiple House districts despite having populations that could be – and formerly were — easily contained within one district.
Some cities are also divided into different Senate and Congressional districts. This technique appears to have been used for partisan purposes in the 2011 redistricting cycle. The committees should make every effort to not divide cities and communities of interest among districts.
Citizens were very clear in their demand for fair maps and an end to partisan gerrymandering. Both parties have been guilty in the past. It is past time to end this practice. Citizens also asked that maps reflect the burgeoning diversity of Georgia. The census data clearly reveals that Georgia’s Black, Hispanic, and Asian populations have surged and our maps must respect this change.
Given all these goals, the job of drawing fair maps won’t be easy. The committees and their staff have their hands full. However, it is imperative that we demonstrate to our constituents that we have listened to their input and have produced fair maps.
In the past, maps could only be judged by appearance. Unfair maps might have had misshaped districts that appeared to favor one party or race over the other. Now maps must be evaluated with modern analytics to know they are fair.
Here’s some good news. In this cycle and for the first time, citizens have access to sophisticated tools and analytics to evaluate the fairness of the proposed maps. The non-partisan Fair Districts GA and the Princeton Gerrymandering Project are producing fairness benchmarks for partisan balance, minority representation, and competitive districts before the committees propose maps.
These benchmarks utilize state-of-the-art analytics that has been used in Supreme Court cases to evaluate whether maps are outliers indicating gerrymandering. They are offering these benchmarks to the committees to assist in producing and evaluating maps. What better way to demonstrate fair maps than to invite independent experts to check our work?
Georgians have been clear that now is the time for a fair, transparent redistricting process that preserves our communities. Now is the time for us to listen and be accountable to the citizens of Georgia.
