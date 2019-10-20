A Florida-based Catholic university that has a satellite campus in Duluth recently installed its 10th president during both a special mass and a formal investment ceremony.
Jeffrey D. Senese will serve as the new president of 130-year old Saint Leo University, which is based out of St. Leo, Fla. He was inaugurated on Oct. 11, with Abbot Isaac Camacho presiding over the mass as part of the installation ceremonies on the university’s main campus.
“Teaching and learning will always be the core mission of Saint Leo University,” Senese said. “It is and will be a university boldly audacious in its actions and humble in its spirit, as well as enthusiastic in its commitments.”
Students from Saint Leo University’s Duluth campus were represented at the ceremony by Lisa Adkisson, who is a member of the Class of 2021 at Saint Leo’s Gwinnett Education Center.
Adkisson participated in the installation ceremonies as part of a group of participants known as the “Gold Line,” which were student representatives of Saint Leo’s satellite education centers in seven states as well as online programs and graduate programs.
University officials said the school’s new president has established a three-year strategic plan aimed at growing the school, strengthening its culture and finding new ways to serve the needs of its students.
Among the growth Senese envisioned during his remarks at his inauguration was the addition of new programs and an expansion of physical locations.
At the same time, the new president also pointed out that Saint Leo was a leader in offering online programs before several other schools began doing so, and that about 5,000 members of the military are currently enrolled at the school.
“We at Saint Leo have a been bold leader in the history of higher education,” Senese said.