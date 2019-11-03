Nobody does it better. At least that’s what “Military Times” is saying about Saint Leo University when it comes to educating veterans in online and nontraditional formats.
The Florida-based college, which has an education center in Duluth, was named the No. 1 school in the U.S. in the Online and Nontraditional category of the “Military Times” Best for Vets: Colleges 2020 rankings.
“We are so proud that Saint Leo University has been named No. 1 in the country for educating our veterans,” said Jeffrey D. Senese, university president. “The staff and faculty of Saint Leo are dedicated to making sure our student-veterans and our military-affiliated students have the best educational experience.
“We’ve added Military Resource Centers at several of our locations to help serve our veterans, and Saint Leo continues to look for ways to assist our military students. More than 5,000 students who are serving or have served in the military are enrolled at Saint Leo, and that speaks to the strong support the university offers them.”
Military Times praised Saint Leo for letting veterans “test out” of classes by taking the College Level Examination Program, also known as CLEP, or the DANTES Subject Standardized Tests. It highlighted the fact that veterans can also earn additional college credits at Saint Leo through a portfolio review of their military training.
“As part of their military service and training, troops often learn many skills that their civilian counterparts take college classes to learn. But some colleges are stingy about awarding academic credit for that knowledge. Saint Leo takes the opposite approach,” the publication said of the college.
Military Times also highlighted Saint Leo for offering classes at Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia, as well as other military bases in Virginia, Florida, California, Texas, South Carolina and Mississippi.
“At Saint Leo, we strive to help all of our military students and student-veterans earn their degrees and achieve their dreams,” said Luke McClees, director of Saint Leo’s Office of Military Affairs and Services. “We help them whether they take classes at one of our education centers, on a military base, study online or attend our University Campus.
“It is important for us to help those who have served our country transition into civilian life. We provide the support they need when and where they need it.”