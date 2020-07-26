Suwanee native, Hull Technician 3rd Class William Knight, recently completed a two-year tour aboard the nation’s oldest warship.
The U.S. Navy said Knight completed his tour aboard the U.S.S. Constitution on July 16 and bid farewell to the ship’s officers and crew. The ship has been afloat and an active part of the Navy’s fleet since 1797.
“I am excited for the road ahead, and I’m proud to serve,” Knight said.
This was the first duty station for Knight, who graduated from North Gwinnett High School in 2016. Service on the Constitution is considered one of the special programs in the Navy, with prospective crewmembers having to undergo an interview and meet a high sustained excellence standard to be chosen to serve on its crew.
Crew members host 600,000 public visitors a year aboard the ship, which is docked in Boston Harbor, and provide free tours. The tours are designed to teach visitors about maritime heritage and the U.S. Navy’s history. Navy officials also said the tours are designed to teach the public about the importance of a sustained naval presence.
The Constitution, affectionately known in the Navy as “Old Ironsides,” is the oldest commissioned warship in the world. It’s first battles were during the Barbary Wars, and it was involved in the War of 1812. The ship was active in defense of sea lanes from 1797 to 1855.
The ship was undefeated and was responsible for capturing or destroying 33 enemy vessels.
It earned its nickname because British cannonballs fired at the ship during the War of 1812 bounced off the ship’s wooden hull in battle.
