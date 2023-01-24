Sahara Peters was recently named the PCOM Georgia Student DO of the Year by a committee made up of students and faculty members.
Her name and application will be submitted for consideration for national honors to the Council of Osteopathic Student Government Presidents National Selection Committee.
According to the committee, the national honor recognizes an osteopathic medical student who is committed to the principles of leadership, community service, dedication and professionalism.
A third year student doctor, Peters has exhibited this commitment since she first stepped onto the campus of PCOM Georgia in the midst of the COVID pandemic.
“I am honored that my peers nominated me and that the SDOY committee selected me for this award. I am also so grateful for PCOM Georgia and the many opportunities it has provided me,” Peters said. “The PCOM Georgia DO class of 2024 contains a very special group of students all of whom have demonstrated tenacity, compassion and camaraderie. It brings me great joy knowing that I was working to help my classmates, my program and my community.”
Peters is well known on the campus for her contributions to the osteopathic medicine program, its students and the profession. During her second year, she served as the DO Council secretary and coordinated the TOUCH system, which tracks student volunteer hours.
To orient new DO students to campus, she helped establish a mentorship system between first and second year students, and coordinated multiple student encouragement events that took place on-campus, off-campus and virtually.
For the first two years of medical school, which occurred in the height of the COVID pandemic, Peters hosted a Google Meets virtual study hall, which was open to all classmates. Students were able to log onto the study link, while keeping their mics on mute so they could “study together.”
More than 40 classmates logged on regularly to the study link. Fittingly, when superlative awards were given, Peters and her classmate Rachel Rabaioli-Brosius were recognized as “Class Parents.”
Andrea Mann, DO, FAAP, dean of the osteopathic medicine program at PCOM Georgia, said, “Student doctor Sahara Peters is a real gem, adored and admired by students, staff and faculty alike! She embodies this award’s true meaning: a humble and dedicated student leader who works tirelessly to serve her student community and the community at large.”
Peters has volunteered at numerous events including a White Coat Pinning Ceremony, the Donor Memorial Service, Suicide Prevention Training, and a Boards Prep Review Series. She has also joined with fellow medical students at community wellness events including the Medical Reserve Corps in which she participated as a support staff member for mass vaccinations, and the National Two Step CPR program where she served as the public relations coordinator, as well as a trainer.
Off campus, she is a founding board member and current treasurer of Home for Good, an organization dedicated to the reentry of people released from prison back into society. The group provides job opportunities, mentorship, resources for mental health counseling and transportation. In addition, the group is restoring a home to be used as a halfway house.
Peters has also served as the Student National Medical Association vice president, and is the current site leader for clinical rotations in the Greater Atlanta area.
Each of the 38 accredited colleges of osteopathic medicine that deliver instruction at 62 teaching locations across the country host their own selection process to choose a student who has made outstanding contributions to the osteopathic profession.
The National Committee consists of representatives from the Student Osteopathic Medical Association, the Society of Osteopathic Medical Educators, the American Association of Colleges of Osteopathic Medicine, the Council of Interns and Residents, the Council of Osteopathic Student Government Presidents, and the previous Student DO of the Year winner.
In addition to national recognition, the 2023 SDOY winner will receive a $2,000 award.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.