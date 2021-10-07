Russell Landscape has been serving the Atlanta area for more than 30 years and have poured back into the community with various service projects to offer their support.
On Sept. 15-16 the company worked through rain and shine to complete their project at Promise Haven, a house that is leased by Family Promise of Gwinnett County that will serve as the first homeless shelter in Lawrenceville.
AKA Tree Service, Southern Sod Sales, North Georgia Turf, SiteOne, and DGR Mulch were five companies that partnered with Russell Landscaping and donated all the materials for the installation.
The entire project was donated and totaled more $70,000, Family Promise leaders said. It took two days for 57 members of the Russell Landscape team to complete the project. The team included CEO Teddy Russell and VP of Operations Brandon Thomas.
They planted trees, installed sod and tended to the yard, Family Promise leaders said.
“My dad (Bill Russell) started this company in 1987 and I was able to watch him give back to the community, Teddy Russell said. "He instilled in me how important it is to make a difference in the community.”
Family Promise of Gwinnett has been serving the community for over 16 years in providing shelter for families with children experiencing homelessness. Prior to the creation of Promise Haven, Family Promise utilized a network of churches to house families.
However, with COVID-19 causing churches to shutter their doors, a static location was needed, and thus Promise Haven was created, Family Promise leaders said.
Family Promise of Gwinnett’s Executive Director Carol Love, cast the vision for Promise Haven in April of 2020.
“It’s been amazing to see the community come together and offer their time, talent, and treasure to complete this project," Love said. "We’ve been staying true to our mission statement of mobilizing communities and congregations to help in homelessness one family at a time with the renovation of Promise Haven.
"We’ve been mobilizing the construction community and over 40 companies have donated their time and materials. We are grateful that Russell Landscaping chose our organization to act out their value of being a company that has a heart of service for the community.”
Love said many companies in Gwinnett County are participating in the renovation, which is headed up by Duluth-based general contractor, Ordner Construction Inc. Russell Landscaping is a sub-contractor for Ordner Construction.
Ordner Construction has been a partner with Family Promise of Gwinnett for the last 10 years and supported the nonprofit by holding the Ordner Construction Run 4A Reason 5K, Love said. This year’s 5K race is scheduled for Nov. 13 and will be held at the Ordner Construction office located off of Old Norcross Rd.
