A look at the results from Tuesday's runoff election shows weeks of campaigning in Gwinnett County, including an appearance for former U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro designed to generate support in the Latino community last month, appears to have paid off for Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.
"We were told we could not win this election," Warnock said in a virtual broadcast of a statement delivered Tuesday night. "But tonight, we proved that with hope, hard work and the people by our side, anything is possible."
An examination of the runoff between Ossoff and U.S. Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., and the runoff between Rev. Raphael Warnock and U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler, also R-Ga., is a bit like comparing apples and oranges. While the Ossoff-Perdue runoff emerged from what had been a three-man race in November, the Warnock-Loeffler matchup emerged from what had been a 21-person field until two months ago.
Ossoff improved his standing against incumbent U.S. Sen. David Perdue in Gwinnett by more than three percentage points from what he got in the Nov. 3 general election. In both cases, Ossoff won Gwinnett — a traditional Republican stronghold for decades that has increasingly flipped to Democrats in recent election cycles.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the results from Gwinnett showed Ossoff got 59.9% of the votes cast in county during the runoff. In November, he got just 56.8% of the votes cast in the county.
Statewide, Ossoff pulled ahead of Perdue in the extremely tight runoff results with some ballots still being counted on Wednesday. He was declared the winner by CNN and other media outlets later on Wednesday.
“I am honored — honored — by your support, by your confidence, by your trust, and I will look forward to serving you in the United States Senate with integrity, with humility, with honor and getting things done for the people of Georgia," Ossoff said in a televised statement on Wednesday. "Thank you so much.”
Meanwhile, Warnock and Loeffler each saw a bigger share of the Gwinnett pie simply by no longer having to share it with 19 other people. As was the case in November, however, Warnock held a large lead in the county.
In fact, Warnock appears to have done better in Gwinnett — albeit slightly better — than Ossoff did, mirroring statewide results. The results also appear to show that a large number of voters who casts ballots for someone other than Warnock or Loeffler in November swung toward Warnock this week.
Warnock received 60.42% of the Gwinnett vote on Tuesday, up from 35.5% in November. Loeffler earned 39.58% of the county's vote, which is up from 22% in November.
Loeffler's increase of 17.58 percentage points for her showing in the runoff is just shy of the cumulative total of 18.23% of Gwinnett votes that went to other Republicans — mainly former U.S. Rep. Doug Collins — in the first round in November.
The Gwinnett results show that Perdue did not increase his standing the county from Nov. 3 and that the absence of Shane Hazel — a former Republican who ran as a Libertarian in the Nov. 3 election for this seat — on the runoff ballot may have solely benefited Ossoff in Tuesday's election.
In fact, Perdue's share of the vote in Gwinnett appears to have dropped slightly in the runoff.
In the Nov. 3 election, Perdue got 40.55% of the votes cast in Gwinnett. In the runoff, he got about 40.1% of the county's votes.
The results in the Senate runoff races tell what has become a common story in election results in Gwinnett in recent elections: The bulk of remaining Republican support in the county is concentrated in north Gwinnett — including Suwanee, Sugar Hill, Buford and Braselton — with two branches of support stretching from that area south into Auburn, Dacula and unincorporated areas north of Lawrenceville.
There are also two main pockets in Snellville and Peachtree Corners. There were also scattered precincts, mainly spread out across the unincorporated area between Lilburn and Snellville and one precinct in the Duluth area, that went for Republicans in the election.
The only real difference between the Ossoff-Perdue race and the Warnock-Loeffler race is that Warnock picked up some of the precincts between Snellville and Lilburn that went for Perdue in the other race.
Color-coded maps showing which precincts went for Democrats and which went for Republicans from November and Tuesday do show Democrats are making inroads into north Gwinnett along the Interstate 85 corridor, pushing into the Hamilton Mill area.
The map for the Ossoff-Perdue runoff race is consistent with the map from the Nov. 3 election in terms of who won each precinct.
The runoff map for the Loeffler and Warnock race, however, shows that without 19 other opponents on the ballot, Loeffler was able to pick up three precincts — one north of Lawrenceville, one in Duluth and one southeast of Lilburn — that Warnock had won in November.
The results from Gwinnett are unofficial and have not yet been certified as officials are waiting to see if any additional military and overseas ballots dropped in the mail before the Tuesday deadline arrive at the county's elections office.
