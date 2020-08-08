Gwinnett County voters, particularly Democrats, will head to the polls this week to settle party nominees — and the winner of one nonpartisan judicial race — for a few more races.
The state's primary runoff election will be held Tuesday with voters deciding nominees in races for commission seats, tax commissioner, a state Senate seat and sheriff.
They will also decide the winner of a Superior Court race where incumbent Superior Court Judge Kathryn Schrader is being challenged by Magistrate Court Judge Deborah Fluker in the runoff.
Democrats will decide the runoff for commission chairwoman where Nicole Love Hendrickson is facing Lee Thompson. Thompson has suspended his campaign, however, and is encouraging voters to cast their ballots for Hendrickson instead. The winner faces Republican nominee David Post in November for the open seat.
In Commission District 3, Republicans and Democrats each have a runoff contest to decide. In the Republican primary, Ben Archer is facing Matt DeReimer. Meanwhile, Derrick Wilson and Jasper Watkins are facing off in the Democratic primary.
In the Democratic primary for sheriff, Curtis Clemons and Keybo Taylor are facing off for a shot at facing Chief Deputy Lou Solis, the Republican nominee, in November.
In the Democratic primary for tax commissioner, Regina Carden and Tiffany Porter are facing each other in the runoff.
In the Democratic runoff for state Senate District 9, Nikki Merritt is facing Gabe Okoye.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Voters can check their polling location by visiting www.mvp.sos.ga.gov.
