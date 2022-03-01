The Brookwood Bronco mascot poses before Saturday’s Run The Reagan Road Race. The event generated funds for three charities this year — the Lilburn Co-op, the Southeast Gwinnett Co-op in Grayson and the Brookwood School Foundation.
The Run the Reagan road race returned to Gwinnett County this paste Saturday with more than 1,000 participants pounding the Ronald Reagan Parkway pavement.
The race took place virtually in 2021 due to the COVID pandemic. This year’s event drew about 1,200 runners, said race co-founder Parks Mann.
“It was a beautiful day,” said Mann, who has been involved in Run the Reagan since its establishment in 1994. “(Participation) was a little lower than we expected, but we were coming back from COVID. It was a good start to rebuild.”
Mann said that about 300 virtual runners signed up last year. Earlier this year, Mann said the largest race crowd was approximately 2,000, and in 2020, around 1,800 participated.
Run the Reagan is a community benefactor, having raised in excess of $3 million, donated to local charitable organizations. This year the races’ three beneficiaries are the Lilburn Co-op, the Southeast Gwinnett Co-op in Grayson and the Brookwood School Foundation.
A host of other organizations benefitted from the event as the race’s board of directors a few years ago approved incentives to pay any Gwinnett County school cluster registering a team $5 per runner, and if a school (or any other charitable organization) signs up at least 100 runners, that entity will also earn 1% of the event’s net proceeds. It has not yet been determined how much money Run the Reagan realized this year.
“Between all the sponsors and our supporters, it was a great day,” Mann said. “We had more teams entered than ever before and I think that’s something that will grow. We’ve got a whole lot of checks for a lot of school clusters.”
In Saturday’s half marathon, 18-year-old Mitchell Bleicken of Norcross finished ahead of 81 other runners in a time of 3 hours, 13 minutes, 37 seconds. Francis Hayden, 24, of Atlanta, finished second in 1:32:41 and was the top female finisher.
In the 10K race, Kenyrik Alexis, 55, of Grayson, finished first among 159 runners in 39:38. Moses Gallardo, 43, of Conyers was second in 43:25. Nicole Galdamez of Snellville was the top female finisher in 44:49.
In the 5K race, Kadin McAllister, 15, of Lawrenceville crossed the finish line first among 270 runners in 18:10. Kinsey Snell of Loganville was the top female, finishing in 21:39.
