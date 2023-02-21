Run The Reagan has always been a celebratory event in the Snellville area, with the annual road race providing fun, competition and a chance to raise funds for local charities.

But this year’s race, scheduled for Saturday, will also come with some sadness as those who gather to participate and work the event remember the life of Parks Mann, the race’s founder.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.