Run The Reagan has always been a celebratory event in the Snellville area, with the annual road race providing fun, competition and a chance to raise funds for local charities.
But this year’s race, scheduled for Saturday, will also come with some sadness as those who gather to participate and work the event remember the life of Parks Mann, the race’s founder.
Mann died on Jan. 6 at the age of 76. A deacon at Smoke Rise Baptist Church, he was known in the community for founding the Run The Reagan race as well as his work with the Gwinnett Community Clinic.
“This year’s race is dedicated to the memory of our founder, Parks Mann,” Amanda Soesbe, president of the Run the Reagan board, said. “Parks and various community leaders began Run the Reagan as a way to provide assistance to those in need of affordable medical care. Parks loved our community and was a tireless champion of those in need.
“He will be in our hearts and minds on race day, and will be sadly missed by all those who knew him.”
Part of Mann’s legacy will be on display Saturday when Ronald Reagan Parkway is shut down for the event, which includes a fun run, a 5K, a half-marathon and a full marathon. Upwards of 2,000 people are expected to participate
The event, in its 28th year, has been a generous community benefactor for years, raising more than $3 million, which is donated to local charitable organizations.
This year the Brookwood Schools Foundation, the Southeast Gwinnett Cooperative Ministry, the South Gwinnett Cluster Foundation and the Lilburn Cooperative Ministry are the charities that will benefit from funds raised by Run The Regan.
Piedmont Eastside Medical Center is the title sponsor and race officials said the races raise nearly $50,000 each year with the funds split equally among the charities.
“We always encourage as many schools to sign up if they can. They greatly benefit from this money as they can get grant money for their school or a specific classroom,” said Ron Weber, a board member for Run the Reagan. “It depends on the need for the school, but we keep our children at the forefront and even encourage them to run in the race.”
Weber said the grant money goes toward both the Brookwood Schools Foundation and the South Gwinnett Cluster Foundation. Once given, it can be used for technology upgrades in the classrooms, flexible seating to allow better student focus and to support the arts and sciences experience at a school, he said.
Laura Drake, director of the Southeast Gwinnett Cooperative Ministry, said the co-op uses the funds to help stock the food pantry for those in need.
“The cost of groceries has skyrocketed, and that keeps many people from going to the grocery store,” Drake said. “The food pantry allows people to get healthy food at a lower cost.”
The co-op also assists with utility bills or other expenses, if needed. The same goes for the Lilburn Cooperative Ministry, which uses the money it receives from the race to maintain a food pantry, a clothing closet and to provide financial service assistance.
Registration ends on Thursday. To find out more information on how to register for a race or to volunteer, go to runthereagan.net.
If You Go What: Run The Reagan road race When: Saturday, 9 a.m. Where: Ronald Reagan Parkway and Presidential Circle in Snellville More info: Go to runthereagan.net
