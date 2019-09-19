The search for a new elections superintendent for Gwinnett County had a few hiccups along the way, but the county’s elections board settled on a permanent head of elections this week.
Kristi Royston, who was picked by the county’s elections board in July to serve as an interim elections supervisor, was named Tuesday to fill the position permanently. Royston had been the elections division’s deputy director before she was made the interim director.
“After a thorough, nationwide search, my fellow board members and I are excited to appoint Kristi as elections supervisor,” Gwinnett County Board of Registrations and Elections Chairman John Mangano said in a statement. “Over the years, Kristi has demonstrated that she is fully capable of handling the sensitive and complicated job of running elections. We have full faith that she will continue the fine tradition of well-run elections for Gwinnett County.”
The search to replace former Elections Supervisor Lynn Ledford began in the spring, when it was announced that Ledford was moving to a special projects position in county government that will see her handling rollout of new elections machines in Gwinnett County. Since then, the elections board has faced criticism about the initial transparency of the search and the application window was reopened a couple of times.
At one point early in the summer, Mangano said the search was effectively “at ground zero again.”
Royston has been elections division assistant superintendent since 2010 and oversaw efforts a couple of years ago to comply with a federal mandate for elections materials in Gwinnett to be provided in English and Spanish. She also oversaw the county’s expansion of early voting opportunities ahead of the 2018 general election, when Gwinnett offered Sunday voting for the first time.
She received the Georgia Secretary of State Office’s Frances Duncan Award last yer for efforts to register voters and for the conducting of elections in the county.
Royston received a degree in journalism, with an emphasis on advertising, from the University of Georgia and her career, before coming to work for Gwinnett, included a stint at the State Elections Division during the tenures of former secretaries of state Lewis Massey and Cathy Cox, as well as a period working in the Athens-Clarke County Elections and Registration Office and a tenure as the director of Barrow County’s elections division.
“Running an election is a sacred trust that I take very seriously,” Royston said. “I will work hard to ensure every aspect of the elections is handled in a manner that inspires confidence by all sides.”