The foundation set up to establish and manage the sprawling Rowen research "knowledge community" project near Dacula is teaming up with the University of Georgia's College of Environment and Design to review the physical and cultural assets, including the history, of the nearly 2,000-acre property, the Rowen Foundation announced on Monday.
The partnership is described by foundation officials as a way to try and preserve the as-yet undeveloped site's historical features while also optimizing their usefulness during the planning phases for Rowen. Entrepreneurs, researchers and innovators from the university, the local long-time landowners, the Gwinnett County Historical Society will be involved in the research.
“As we plan for Rowen, we are committed to evaluating and preserving as many of the land’s historical features as possible,” Rowen Foundation President Mason Ailstock said. “Generations have stewarded this site for agriculture and other uses, and as future caretakers we take our responsibility seriously to deeply understand the history and heritage of the property.”
The Rowen Foundation said its work with UGA professors, researchers and graduate students is intended to give officials a better understanding of the site's natural and cultural history as part of their goal to be stewards of the property while also making it sustainable. The vision for Rowen is for it to be a medical, environmental and agricultural mixed-use research park with office and research facilities as well as residential options to entice the people to work there to also live near their workplace.
It is expected to eventually generate as many as 80,000 to 100,00 new jobs.
UGA professors and students will work with the Rowen Foundation and Gwinnett Historical Society to study the vegetation, topography, spatial organization, land use and archaeological sites at the property. That research is expected to produce recommendations on how the property's historical features can be carefully managed.
College of Environment and Design professor Mark Reinberger will lead UGA's contingent, which will also include Constance Knowles Draper Chair of Landscape Architecture Dan Nadenicek and three graduate students from the college's Master of Historic Preservation and Master of Landscape Architecture programs.
“Understanding and respecting the historic landscape is relevant to each of Rowen’s three programmatic drivers – environment, medicine and agriculture – and activating these areas in the most effective ways,” Reinberger said. “Our work will help stories of the past inspire the advancements of the future.”
The work done to research the property's natural and cultural history is intended to align with Rowen's planning phase and information on the general and family history for the property, including graphic and verbal documentation which outlines all standing structures deemed to be significant and a comprehensive analysis of the property's features, will be available for public viewing at www.rowenlife.com after the research is finished.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.