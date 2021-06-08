Rowen Property File Photo

The future site of the nearly 2,000-acre Rowen research community can be seen in this file photo. The Rowen Foundation will hold a community meeting on Wednesday to discuss the project with residents.

 Photo: Gwinnett County

Gwinnett County residents can meet with officials working on the sprawling Rowen research and knowledge community project in eastern Gwinnett to learn about the development this week.

The Rowen Foundation will host a community meeting to discuss the project from 6:30 until 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday at the Dacula Park Activity Building, which is located at 2735 Old Auburn Avenue in Dacula.

"You will have the chance to ideate with us on future plans for our new knowledge community, and personally contribute insights and input early on in the planning process," foundation officials said in a Facebook announcement about the meeting. "This conversation will help us build the community with you in mind, giving all guests the chance to interact and offer feedback as we move into the next stages of development."

Anyone interested in attending the meeting is asked to RSVP by visiting bit.ly/RowenJune9.

Tags

I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.