Gwinnett County residents can meet with officials working on the sprawling Rowen research and knowledge community project in eastern Gwinnett to learn about the development this week.
The Rowen Foundation will host a community meeting to discuss the project from 6:30 until 7:45 p.m. on Wednesday at the Dacula Park Activity Building, which is located at 2735 Old Auburn Avenue in Dacula.
"You will have the chance to ideate with us on future plans for our new knowledge community, and personally contribute insights and input early on in the planning process," foundation officials said in a Facebook announcement about the meeting. "This conversation will help us build the community with you in mind, giving all guests the chance to interact and offer feedback as we move into the next stages of development."
Anyone interested in attending the meeting is asked to RSVP by visiting bit.ly/RowenJune9.
