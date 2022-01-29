The sprawling Rowen research-oriented development site in eastern Gwinnett County is still mostly untouched land, but Rowen Foundation President Mason Ailstock is optimistic that big announcements about the first companies to join the project could be on the horizon.
Rowen has been working with Partnership Gwinnett and the Georgia Department of Economic Development to lure companies to the site. There’s been interest, or at least curiosity, from businesses in Rowen. Ailstock — who did not want to give away any confidential information about who has been in talks to come to Rowen — said between five and 20 companies have had communications of some sort with Rowen officials.
“We have already been on a few confidential project (visits),” Ailstock told the Daily Post on Thursday. “In parallel with infrastructure going in, we’re also already looking for partners that align with our vision and mission.
“There is an interest we’re hearing from companies, you know, ‘What is Rowen?’ and not everybody’s looking for land but, ‘How can we get involved? What does this mean for Georgia? What will the development look like?’ So there’s interest from private and public sector partners for a variety of reasons.”
The Rowen Foundation hosted its first-ever State of Rowen presentation for community leaders on Thursday morning at Georgia Gwinnett College. The major research-oriented development will be built on about 2,000 acres of land between Dacula and the Gwinnett-Barrow County line and is expected to eventually generate as many as 100,000 new jobs.
Because of its research focus, Rowen has been compared to the Research Triangle in North Carolina. It will be located roughly between research programs at the University of Georgia and the Georgia Institute of Technology, and is expected to also take advantage of its proximity to GGC and Gwinnett Technical College.
Research at Rowen will be focused on agriculture, medicine and the environment. There are plans to preserve some environmental and historical features of the site, such as using some of the old dirt roads as walking trails and preserving historical structures such as an old mill site and the Williams farm house.
As far as attracting businesses within the three fields that Rowen is focused on, the goal is to have the first companies opening their doors in 2024 as the installation of infrastructure wraps up.
“I’d love to, within the next year to year-and-a-half, be able to say that we a founding company that’s joining us and working along side the development,” Ailstock said. “Absolutely, front of mind for me is we have the vision, the mission, the (public) partnerships, now let’s go out and find the best (private sector) partners that don’t just want a piece of real estate, but they understand the vision and the mission and want to become a part of what we’re creating.”
Business and government officials said inclusivity and diversity will be considered in the mix of companies at Rowen. The Rowen Foundation has committed that at least 30% of companies at Rowen will be minority or woman-owned businesses.
“This commitment ensures that every capable vendor interested in doing business with the Rowen foundation has a fair shot at competing for contract bids and is not excluded due to company size, race or gender,” Gwinnett County Commission Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson said.
The head firm for Rowen must also have a minority or woman-owned small business partner, said Bob Hughes, who is a founding principal of HGOR and has been working with the Rowen Foundation to develop the research park.
The development was announced by county leaders in 2020, and construction on infrastructure — such as roads, water and sewer — began late last year.
Officials in the government, business and educational spheres touted Rowen as a major transformative project for Gwinnett County during the State of Rowen presentation.
“We know that this whole project, this thing called Rowen, is going to change the economy and outlook of Gwinnett County,” Georgia Gwinnett College President Jann Joseph said.
Joseph also said Rowen will be a source of future jobs and careers for local college and K-12 students to keep them in the area.
When it was first announced in 2020, Rowen was pitched as a “knowledge community,” with a mixture of research-oriented office spaces and residential and commercial uses.
Ailstock told the Daily Post, however, that only 20% of the site at most would be used for residential. Officials working with Rowen later clarified that the residential component would likely ultimately be less than even that percentage. What residential there will be in Rowen is expected to be multifamily housing.
“Residential would be very small,” Ailstock said. “We have covenants on the property that limit the amount of residential. We’re going to be focused on office, convening space, lab space, education space, amenities to support.
“But, we will not have single family homes or large residential development as a part of Rowen. The market will be dealing with what the residential needs are.”
Dacula officials said last year that just about every development proposal the city receives now includes at least a mention of Rowen, including several residential proposals. Rowen is located just outside Dacula’s city limits so the town is expected to see the biggest impact form its creation.
Ailstock said that is to be expected with a project like Rowen, however. When he worked at the Research Triangle Park in North Carolina, that research district had a similar impact on its surrounding area.
“As a project like Rowen grows, like RTP has grown, the close relationship with the county and the municipalities is critical because they’re having to figure out development and how they handle that around a project,” Ailstock said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.