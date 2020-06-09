A roundabout is coming to the Grayson.
County commissioners recently approved an intersection improvement project for the intersection of Grayson Parkway and Ridgedale Drive, which will entail converting it to a roundabout. The $1.075 million contract for the project was awarded to Peach State Construction Company LLC.
"A roundabout with curb and gutter and associated drainage improvements will be constructed at the intersection of SR 84/Grayson Parkway at Ridgedale Drive between the cities of Snellville and Grayson," county officials said. "The project also includes an upgrade of the existing water main located within the project limits, funded by the Department of Water Resources."
The 2017 special purpose local option sales tax covers 84.39% of the cost while the Department of Water Resources will cover the remainder of the cost.
