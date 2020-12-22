A roundabout is coming to the intersection of Lilburn-Stone Mountain Road and Old Tucker Road.
County commissioners recently awarded a $985,106 contract to Construction 57 Inc. for the roundabout's construction. The project is also expected to include pedestrian crossings, lighting, curb and gutter as well as drainage improvements.
Construction 57 Inc. was the lowest of seven bidders on the project.
Special purpose local option sales tax and Gwinnett Department of Water Resources funds are expected to be used to pay for the project.
But, that is not the only transportation-related news to come from the county government. Gwinnett County officials said they will also do a lot of road repaving in 2021.
Thirty-one miles of roads in the county are expected to be resurfaced in the new year. County commissioners recently gave the green light to let Gwinnett Department of Transportation officials apply for a state grant to help pay for the work.
In all, 30 roads part of the 2021 Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant application.
"The list includes both arterial and collector roads that range from two lanes to eight lanes with a center turn lane," county officials said. "The state funding is paired with the County’s SPLOST funds to cover resurfacing needs across the County. GDOT will contribute $6.2 million and the County match will be $1.9 million for a total of $8.1 million."
County officials said the road resurfacing projects are expected to receive 76.9% of their funding from the Georgia Department of Transportation with the remaining 23.1% coming from the 2017 SPLOST Program.
