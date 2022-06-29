Rotary Club of Gwinnett President Wayne Ellison presents a check for $11,250 to Gwinnett Building Babies Brains’ Kim Holland. The check represents Gwinnett Building Babies Brains’ portion of funds raised during Rotary Club of Gwinnett’s 4th Annual Derby Down South Kentucky Derby Party, which was held on May 7.
Rotary Club of Gwinnett President Wayne Ellison presents a check for $11,250 to Gwinnett Building Babies Brains’ Kim Holland. The check represents Gwinnett Building Babies Brains’ portion of funds raised during Rotary Club of Gwinnett’s 4th Annual Derby Down South Kentucky Derby Party, which was held on May 7.
Rotary Club of Gwinnett President Wayne Ellison presents a $11,250 check to Stephanie Lloyd with the Jacqueline Casey Hudgens Center for the Arts and Learning SmART Honors Program. The check represents Hudgens Center for the Arts and Learning’s portion of funds raised during Rotary Club of Gwinnett’s 4th Annual Derby Down South Kentucky Derby Party, which was held on May 7.
Rotary Club of Gwinnett President Wayne Ellison, right, presents a $11,250 check to Bernard Johnson for the 100 Black Men of North Metro Atlanta - Middle & High School Senior Mentor Program. The check represents 100 Black Men of North Metro Atlanta's portion of funds raised during Rotary Club of Gwinnett's 4th Annual Derby Down South Kentucky Derby Party, which was held on May 7.
Rotary Club of Gwinnett President Wayne Ellison, right, presents a $11,250 check to Jon Lewis and Tiffany Castro with Heirborn Servants — Give Rides Initiative. The check represents Heirborn Servants’ portion of funds raised during Rotary Club of Gwinnett’s 4th Annual Derby Down South Kentucky Derby Party, which was held on May 7.
Wayne Ellison, right, presents a $5,000 check to Rotary Club Past District Directors Kim Waters and Bill Strickland as well as rotarians Tom Upchurch, Jeff Alexander. The check represents the portions of proceeds from Rotary Club of Gwinnett's 4th Annual Derby Down South Kentucky Derby Party that will go to Rotary International's efforts to fight polio.
A local Kentucky Derby watch party that was hosted by the Rotary Club of Gwinnett raised big bucks for four local charities.
The local Rotary Club raised $45,000 for the local charities — Gwinnett Building Babies Brains; the Jacqueline Casey Hudgens Center for the Arts and Learning SmART Honors Program; 100 Black Men of North Metro Atlanta Middle and High School Senior Mentor Program; and Heirborn Servants Give Rides Initiative — during the 4th Annual Derby Down South Kentucky Derby Party on May 7. That haul allowed the club to give each of the four organization a $11,250 grant.
“Rotary is about service to the community,” Rotary Club of Gwinnett president Wayne Ellison said. “These four local charities make a positive impact in Gwinnett, and we are proud to help support their good work. Our Derby Down South event is the premier Derby event in metro Atlanta, and we welcome the Gwinnett community to join us next year for a spectacular time and for a great cause.”
The Rotary Club of Gwinnett hands out grants to local charities, using funds that were either generated through fundraising or come from a charitable endowment that was set up through the Community Foundation of Northeast Georgia. The club’s Charitable Giving Committee selects grant recipients and encourages organizations across the county to apply for funding.
In addition to raising money for the four local charities, the Rotary Club of Gwinnett also donated $5,000 of the proceeds from its derby party to Rotary International’s ongoing effort to battle polio.
And, the club is already promoting its 5th annual Kentucky Derby watch party, which will be held on May 6, 2023. Information about the event will be posted on the club’s website, www.gwinnettrotary.com, closer to the event date.
