Jason DiFranco, the director of development and community relationships for the Gwinnett County Public Library, received a check from the Rotary Club of Duluth on behalf of the Duluth library. The check was presented by C.J. Graves, Rotary Club of Duluth president. DiFranco is also a member of the Rotary Club of Duluth.
The Rotary Club of Duluth officially fulfilled a $50,000 commitment last week to augment the Duluth library’s state-of-the-art Children’s Room.
During their weekly meeting last week, the club presented a check for $10,000 — the final of five installments made over five years — to Jason DiFranco, a Duluth Rotarian who serves as the director of development and community relationships for the Gwinnett County Public Library.
By spreading out the payments, which started before the new library’s construction began, the 50-member club devised an affordable way to make a meaningful impact on children’s literacy in their community. Multiple grants from their Rotary District provided further assistance. Promoting education and literacy is among Rotary International’s fundamental areas of focus, which is why Duluth Rotary and clubs worldwide champion reading programs.
"(The) Gwinnett County Public Library is extremely fortunate to have such amazing support from community partners and local civic organizations such as the Rotary of Duluth," DiFranco said. "Their continuous support is important in ensuring that our library system is among the best. With the Rotary of Duluth's support, we were able to provide additional furnishings, state of the art technology, and other enhancements to the children's space of the new Duluth Branch."
Added Duluth Rotary President C.J. Graves: “The Rotary Club of Duluth is extremely proud to be able to partner with the Gwinnet County Public Library System and to provide support for our Duluth Branch. We are truly blessed to have such great programing and facilities at the Duluth Branch.
To learn more about the Rotary Club of Duluth or to contact members, readers can visit RotaryClubofDuluth on Facebook. Duluth library updates are available at DuluthLibrary.org.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.