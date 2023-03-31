If You Go What: Rotary Club of Duluth Car Show When: April 8, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Where: Downtown Duluth
The Rotary Club of Duluth Car Show will be held April 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in downtown Duluth.
Cars on display will be parked in a secure area and the family-friendly event is free to the public.
This year’s event welcomes vehicles in all categories, and adults and kids who attend each get one vote to choose a favorite. Owners of the three most popular vehicles in each category will be awarded first, second and third place awards, and the overall winner will receive a people’s choice trophy.
The crowd will also enjoy entertaining announcements and more from Mike Booth, a professional auctioneer, singer, and Gem Shopping Network personality.
For refreshments and shopping, downtown eateries and retailers will remain open for business.
The event’s proceeds benefit Operation One Voice. A special dedication will be made this year in memory of Bill Stevens, who founded the organization to assist fallen soldiers and police officers and their families, subsequently raising more than a million dollars by operating entirely with volunteers.
The fee to enter is $20 per vehicle for those who preregister by April 7. Online registration is available at https://duluth-rotary-car-show.cheddarup.com/
Registration will also be open on the day of the event for as long as space permits for a fee of $25 per vehicle. All entrants must arrive between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. to secure a spot.
