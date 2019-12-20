Amid a season where calls for "peace on Earth and goodwill to all men" are commonplace, downtown Lawrenceville gained a symbol of that desired tranquility Friday.
Four Rotary Clubs in Gwinnett County — the Lawrenceville, Duluth, Gwinnett County and Gwinnett Sunrise clubs — gathered with Lawreneville officials to unveil and dedicate a Peace Pole at the Lawrenceville Lawn, which is located on Luckie Street. The pole is made of granite from Elberton and includes the message "May peace prevail on Earth" in English, Spanish, Korean and Vietnamese.
“Lawrenceville is honored to have this Peace Pole in our City on behalf of the four Gwinnett Rotary Clubs involved,” said Mayor Judy Jordan Johnson. “The Peace Pole offers a universal message of peace for all people and promotes the City’s vision for being an inclusive community that celebrates the diverse and rich cultures that reside in Gwinnett and the Greater Atlanta area.”
Rotary Clubs and their Interact counterpart for school students have been erecting Peace Poles to encourage prayers for peace on Earth. Such poles have been erected elsewhere in Gwinnett by Rotary Clubs. The Interact clubs at Central Gwinnett, Meadowcreek and Brookwood high schools, as well as the Boys and Girls Club of Lawrenceville, have also installed Peace Poles.
“I’m so excited for this local Peace Pole project,” said David Stovall, Rotary International Treasurer and member of its board of directors, and a member of the Rotary Club of Hall County.
“Rotary and its 1.2 million members have championed peace for most of its 115 years. Our members worldwide undertake projects to address root causes of conflict such as illiteracy, unequal distribution of wealth, poverty, hunger, and other causes. It’s exciting to see this ‘May Peace Prevail On Earth,’ in multiple languages, planted within a half hour of my home. It says what Rotary does!”