A Roswell man was arrested over the weekend and charged with 2nd degree vehicular homicide after he hit a pedestrian in Duluth.
Nelson Cedric Lawson-Body, 30, is charged with homicide by vehicle in the 2nd degree, failure to maintain a lane and improper use of radios or mobile telephones following the accident, which occurred at 1:51 p.m. on Saturday. Lawson-Body is accused of hitting and killing Thomas Johnson with his car.
Arrest warrants show Lawson-Body is accused of crossing Duluth Highway, north of the Claiborne Drive intersection, and driving his 2016 Nissan Murano onto the curb on the west side of the road. He then allegedly hit Johnson, who was on the sidewalk at the time of the accident.
Johnson died from injuries he sustained in the accident.
The warrant for the improper use of radios of mobile telephones charge alleges Lawson-Body "did fail to exercise due care in operating a motor vehicle on the highways of this state." The warrant does not specify whether Lawson-Body was using a phone or a radio, however.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.