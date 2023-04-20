Saturday is Earth Day and the Rocket IT team is hosting an e-cycle event to celebrate.
From 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m on Saturday, Rocket IT will host its annual “E-cycle Earth Day” event, encouraging individuals from the metro Atlanta area to stop by the business’s Suwanee headquarters to donate unwanted electronics.
“Whether you’re worried about the data stored on the device or contaminating the environment, we know how difficult it can be to get rid of old hardware responsibly,” said Rocket IT Chief of Staff, Abbey Johnson. “While we’re accepting electronics in any condition, Rocket IT is excited to partner with New Life Technology Group to repurpose lightly used computers for local children in need.”
In addition to collecting desktops and laptops, Rocket IT’s E-cycle Earth Day event will provide Gwinnett and North Fulton community members with an opportunity to dispose of the following items:
• Servers and networking equipment
• Phones and tablets
• LCD monitors and computer accessories
• Wires and cabling
• Printers
• UPS computer batteries
• Cable boxes
• Cameras
• Audio/video equipment
• Gaming systems
•Small appliances and power tools
Please keep in mind that televisions of any kind, CRT monitors, refrigerators, large appliances, AC units, thermostats, and household batteries will not be accepted at this event.
Donation boxes will be placed at the front of Rocket IT’s location and staff will be on hand to assist with the unloading of items.
While Rocket IT’s partnership with New Life Technology Group ensures that data is cleared off devices after their acceptance, it is strongly recommended that participants remove sensitive information from computers, laptops, smartphones, and tablets prior to their submission.
This event is completely free to the public and donations are tax deductible via New Life Technology Group.
Rocket IT is located at 3360 Martin Farm Rd., Suite 300.
