The challenge of addressing homelessness and food insecurity in a county of nearly 1 million people is hard enough. That challenge has escalated since a global health crisis has made volunteers, food and funds scarce.
The physical symbol of a two-year initiative to combat homelessness in Gwinnett County might be Homefirst Gwinnett’s Norcross Assessment Center. The center, which was planned to begin operating this month, would provide an entry point for vulnerable populations in Gwinnett to seek services and shelter, connect people with health care and wrap-around services and provide up to 20 beds for women and children at an undisclosed affiliated location.
As public health officials emphasize the response to the coronavirus pandemic is reaching a critical stage in the U.S., the assessment center’s launch has been put on hold. Neither assessment center’s “waiting room” setup, nor the shelter’s congregate-style bedrooms are considered safe situations based on the Centers for Disease Control, state or local health department guidelines.
“Putting in something brand new — in terms of a shelter operation — that’s never been run before in the middle of pandemic runs a big liability in terms of if something happens, are all the protocols and procedures in place to handle this special circumstance we’ve never seen before compared to traditional operations,” Homefirst Gwinnett Executive Director Matthew Elder said.
The task may have become more difficult, but the work is still being done.
Elder said the remote assessment launched on Monday. Anybody who is in need of shelter or is at-risk of losing their room at an extended stay hotel or motel can go to GwinnettCares.org and fill out a contact form. Within an hour of it being submitted, a representative from HomeFirst Gwinnett responds with an intake form to fill out. That form is used to make referrals throughout HomeFirst Gwinnett's provider network on behalf of the family in need. The process, Elder said, removes the burden of asking a family in crisis to solve their own emergency.
Homefirst Gwinnett is not alone in advocating for vulnerable populations during the pandemic. The situation is unprecedented, but so is the level of collaboration between local nonprofits, churches and cooperative ministries.
Addressing need
The HomeFirst Gwinnett Initiative was born out of partnerships between the United Way of Greater Atlanta, Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners and The Primerica Foundation in 2018. The idea was to form an organization that took a strategic and coordinated approach to address homelessness in Gwinnett County. Homefirst Gwinnett connects vulnerable populations to services and community partners.
Gwinnett County leaders have recognized for years that while parts of the county live in relative stability, other sections of Gwinnett are more desperate.
In 2019, United Way of Greater Atlanta in Gwinnett County evaluated the overall well being of children in Gwinnett County by reducing the average family’s financial stability and access to food with a "Childhood Well-Being Score." Gwinnett’s score of 61.8 is higher than metro-Atlanta’s 13-county average, but scores in some zip codes are as low as 23.7.
The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbates the issue. Gwinnett’s financially unstable are being asked to separate and find shelter, but some have no shelter to go to. Elder said, through communities like Rainbow Village in Duluth, HomeFirst Gwinnett is teaming with community partners to try to provide shelter with individual rooms and is emphasizing that people remain isolated as much as possible.
“We can assure them, no matter what is around them, that they have that social distancing and are keeping protocols in place to the greatest extent possible,” Elder said.
‘The message is one, two, three…’
While the assessment center plans are being put on hold, there is robust cooperation between regional organizations to address food insecurity and homeless during the crisis.
Randy Redner, President & CEO of the Community Foundation of Northeast Georgia, has helped build a network of nonprofits, businesses, cooperative ministries and churches that are rapidly responding to the evolving situation. About 10 days ago, when it became clear how severe the crisis would be, Redner said groups came together to address three primary needs: food, volunteers and funds.
The message, Redner said, is as simple as one, two, three. He sought help from Paige Havens and the Gwinnett Coalition for Health and Human Services' marketing volunteers.
"The other work that had been going on around homelessness, early learning and food insecurity had created a marketing mastermind team," Redner said. "We need to set up one simple place where everyone can go and right now just message one, two, three."
When the crisis grew serious, so did the need for volunteers. Initially, COVID-19 seemed to be severe in mostly people over 65 years old. That made it unsafe for a significant chunk of co-op volunteers to participate.
The effort founded the website GwinnettCares.org to act as a “go-to webpage” for information about resources available to the Gwinnett community as well as ways to help out during the pandemic. Several dozen volunteers have already signed up to be dispatched to help coops as needed.
Volunteers have also mobilized across local congregations. Churches serve as drop-off locations to food donations and have been able to blanket most of the county where volunteers are needed. For those in Gwinnett without church connections but still have a desire to help, GwinettCares.org is meant to centralize their efforts.
“One of the things we realized is the most difficult thing to put all this together would be communication,” Scott Mawdesley, Board of Directors chair for the Gwinnett Coalition , said. “If we can funnel everyone to GwinnettCares it can hopefully be a one-stop-shop.”
Bridging the gap
Representatives from the Community Foundation of Northeast Georgia, 12Stone Church, local co-ops, the county government, Gwinnett schools and various nonprofit partners convene on a bi-weekly call to discuss the co-ops’ financial and inventory needs. Redner said more organizations are brought into the fold every week, looking for how their services can make the biggest community impact.
In approximately 10 days, Redner was able to amass $350,000 in donations, to date, to support partners providing people relief. Those checks, he said, were delivered to cooperative ministries and shelter organizations in the form of grants on Tuesday.
The funds — compiled from large sums of donations from the Board of Directors at the Community Foundation, the Hudgens Family Foundation, the Primerica Foundation and out-of-pocket from local residents — are merely bridge money as the crisis continues to evolve, Redner said.
“We’re going to keep trying to find more for them as well,” Redner said.
Looking ahead
For the past roughly two weeks, The Gwinnett Coalition and its partners have been in touch with the county government and public health agencies preparing best they can for what's ahead.
Though Gwinnett issued a stay-at-home mandate on Friday, Mawdesley said co-operative ministries are considered essential and will remain open.
From a funding perspective, Redner said he made clear to the Community Foundation’s board that the initial donation it made was similar to a down payment. There will likely be needs during the financial recovery period, whenever that may begin.
There may also be more imminent issues regarding food insecurity. Gwinnett County Public Schools’ meal deliveries have reached tens of thousands of students per day, but those services will pause when the district’s regular spring break begins on March 30.
Redner expects food pantries will be hit hard during the upcoming week, and he’ll hunt for more funds.
“We’ll have to add more as the whole thing evolves,” he said.
