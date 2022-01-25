The Robert D. Fowler Family YMCA officially opened its doors to Peachtree Corners residents in January 1997, but to find the seed of an idea that it grew from, you would have to go back to the 1980’s.
The Fowler YMCA was the second “Y” to open in Gwinnett County. The idea for it, however, came because its backers saw that they were going to need it as they were preparing to open the county’s first “Y”, the J.M. Tull Family YMCA in Lawrenceville, in the 1980’s.
That need came from the public response to the Tull YMCA, which Fowler had been involved in getting set up.
“It immediately became very popular and there were a lot of members and a lot of activities because the land also allowed us to have soccer fields,” YMCA of Metro Atlanta Chief Experience Officer Kristin McEwen said. “The group (vice-president) at the ‘Y’ at the time went back to, they called him Bob, but Robert Fowler and said, ‘Gwinnett County is too big for just one ‘Y,’ and we need another one.
“So, both of them went together to Jim Cowart’s office and proposed that Mr. Cowart would donate this piece of property (in Peachtree Corners) a long with money and Bob would donate money as well.”
Officials from the YMCA of Metro Atlanta and the city of Peachtree Corners are joining the Robert D. Fowler Family YMCA’s staff this week to celebrate the 25th anniversary of its opening.
The celebrations are building up to a ceremony that will include representatives from the city and the YMCA of Metro Atlanta on Friday morning. Items are also being collected for a time capsule, which will be opened when the Fowler YMCA celebrates its 50th anniversary.
“It is a privilege to serve as an anchor community institution and help families connect and grow,” said Katie Furlough, executive director of Robert D. Fowler Family YMCA. “Over the past 25 years, we have been able to provide youth sports, afterschool care, summer camps and much more to Peachtree Corners residents. We look forward to positively impacting our community for years to come.”
During the Fowler YMCA’s first year, Cowart agreed to buy memberships to it for any family who bought a home in one of his subdivisions in the area.
The location was initially called the West Gwinnett YMCA. It became the Robert D. Fowler Family YMCA after Fowler, who was heading fundraising to get the center’s facility built, died of a heart attack during the fundraising effort.
“What makes this location so special to this community and to our association is this is the only location that’s located in a bunch of subdivisions, and that was intentional,” McEwen said. “When Jim Cowart gave this piece of property, he was building Amberfield, that we back up to, Riverfield and Wynfield at the time along with some others.”
McEwen recalled the programming that the “Y” began offering in the early 1990s because she was the one in charge of those programs, working out of an office space on Holcomb Bridge Road.
“The way the ‘Y’ usually works is we try and provide programs and services in the community (before a facility opens), so once we are able to build a facility, the programs are already there to support the branch and help build membership,” McEwen said.
She carried gymnastics mats in the back of her car to local churches where she taught classes. Swimming classes were taught in the pools at local hotels. The churches also let YMCA officials use their activity fields for Tee-ball and soccer.
And, Simpsonwood — when it was still a Methodist Church retreat center, prior to the county buying it in 2014 — was used for summer camps.
“This is a swim and tennis community so we intentionally didn’t put tennis courts or an outdoor pool because they had all of those amenities,” McEwen said. “We were trying to provide all of the other things.”
The Fowler YMCA was an instant hit with the Peachtree Corners community, although it was not as big as it is today, McEwen recalled.
“The minute we opened it, it exploded,” she said. “We had families so excited, so from the minute it opened, it became — which was the vision of Mr. Flower and Mr. Cowart — the hub of the community. It’s where you can run into your friends, run into their kids, do programs together, work out together, volunteer together and really have the whole family experience.”
The Fowler YMCA opened an expansion in 2007 that allowed it to triple the size of its wellness center and add a senior center.
These days, the Fowler “Y” offers more than 55 group exercise classes; the wellness center; senior center; recreational and competitive gymnastics, recreational and competitive indoor swimming; youth basketball, soccer, karate and volleyball; virtual programs; spin cycle classes and pickle ball.
It was one of the early YMCA locations in metro Atlanta to offer a group cycle program. A Spin-A-Thon fundraiser was launched to support scholarships to help children participate in YMCA programs.
The Light Up the Corners race was also established to support the YMCA as well.
The Fowler’s swimming program is also one of the largest — and one of the strongest, according to McEwen — in the area. It started with 175 kids and currently has 200 kids, but it had about 250 kids participating in it at its peak. Other YMCA locations typically have between about 80 and 125 kids participating in their swim programs.
“This community wouldn’t be what it is without this ‘Y,’ “ McEwen said.
