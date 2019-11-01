Perhaps a would-be robber from Duluth tried to embody the theme of the Temptations' song, "Ain't Too Proud To Beg," during an attempted robbery in unincorporated Duluth last month.
From his perspective, however, it may have instead ended up more like Daniel Powter's song, "Bad Day."
Gwinnett police said the alleged would-be robber, Duluth resident Jalen Bridgewaters, 19, walked into the Shell station located at 3841 Satellite Boulevard in unincorporated Duluth on Oct. 21 and attempted to hold up the clerk.
Instead the clerk took the gun, leading to Bridgewaters eventually begging in an attempt to get it back before he was arrested by police.
Now it turns out Gwinnett police believe they have a suspect in a string of robberies in Gwinnett County.
"Gwinnett Police Robbery Unit detectives were able to connect Jalen to six total robberies in Gwinnett County," Cpl. Wilbert Rundles said. "Three robberies occurred on October 6 (one was in the City of Lilburn) and three robberies occurred on October 21 (one was in the City of Duluth)."
In addition to arresting Bridgewaters, police were also led to two other suspects: Norcross residents Emmanuel Craig, 22, and Nicholas Abreu, 18.
Craig is accused of being involved in the robberies which occurred on Oct. 21. Meanwhile, Abreu is accused of being involved in the Oct. 6 robberies.
As for the attempted robbery that led to Bridgewaters' arrest, it could be considered unconventional in terms of how it played out.
Police said Bridgewaters allegedly walked into the Shell and stuck his gun under a glass partition separating him from the clerk. Instead of giving up any money, the clerk responded by wrestling the gun away from Bridgewaters.
The clerk then called 911 and refused to give the gun back to Bridgewaters, who first demanded the gun be returned — allegedly threatening to leave and then come back to shoot the clerk.
When that didn't work, police said he resorted to pleading with the clerk to get it back, offering to "just leave" if he got the firearm back.
"The clerk still does not comply and Jalen leaves frustrated," Rundles said. "A few seconds later, officers arrive, pursue Jalen, and catch him."