Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services said firefighters have re-opened a Lawrenceville neighborhood after an outdoor gas leak on the 500 block of Marsh Lake Road in Lawrenceville.
Officials said the subdivision on Marsh Lake Road was closed while authorities repaired the leak. There were no injuries or evacuations reported as a result of the incident.
Firefighters are currently at an outdoor gas leak on the 500 block of Marsh Lake Road in Lawrenceville. The subdivision is closed. No injuries or evacuations reported. Gas company is aware and working to fix the problem. pic.twitter.com/R5E2YIGkdZ— Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services (@GwinnettFire) December 5, 2019
Lawrenceville Gas successfully repair the leak. Officials reported that access to roadways resumed and traffic was normal after approximately 30 minutes.
Update: Lville Gas has successfully secured the gas leak on the 500 block of Marsh Lake Road. Motorists & homeowners have full access to the roadways and subdivision in that area. Firefighters have returned to service. No evacuations were ever required with no reported injuries. pic.twitter.com/b9k12P4s6J— Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services (@GwinnettFire) December 5, 2019