Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services said firefighters have re-opened a Lawrenceville neighborhood after an outdoor gas leak on the 500 block of Marsh Lake Road in Lawrenceville.

Officials said the subdivision on Marsh Lake Road was closed while authorities repaired the leak. There were no injuries or evacuations reported as a result of the incident.

Lawrenceville Gas successfully repair the leak. Officials reported that access to roadways resumed and traffic was normal after approximately 30 minutes.