Gwinnett County police said a road rage incident led to one man shooting another Monday afternoon in a parking lot in unincorporated Buford near the Mall of Georgia.
Police said they received a call just after 1:30 p.m. from a man who told dispatchers he had shot another person in a parking lot near 3730 Buford Dr.
"When officers arrived, they discovered that a male was shot at least one time by the original 911 caller," Cpl. Collin Flynn said. "That male was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The shooter was also on scene and met with officers."
Flynn said detectives and crime scene investigators were at the scene and processed evidence and spoke with witnesses. Flynn said there have been no charges filed at this time.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, Gwinnett police are asking them to contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
Case Number: 21-026207
