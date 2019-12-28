Riverside Military Academy in Gainesville announced former Georgia Gwinnett College dean Cathy Moore as the school’s the new academic dean.
She recently retired from GGC where she served for 13 years as the college’s first Dean of the School of Education. She was instrumental in developing academic programs that prepared future teachers for careers in middle and high schools. She was recently recognized for her achievements at GGC with a named scholarship fund established by Peach State Federal Credit Union.
“I appreciate the fact that Riverside Military Academy provides young men with the opportunity to combine their academic education with learning leadership skills,” Moore said. “The fact that Cadets must function collaboratively with one another uniquely trains them as valuable 21st century leaders.”
Moore will officially start in January 2020 after which he will resume her teaching career at RMA.
“Enhancing Riverside Military Academy’s academic program is a priority, and Dr. Moore’s proven success working with young adults transitioning to college will be a benefit to RMA Cadets,” Riverside Military Academy President Colonel Staś Preczewski said. “It’s an honor to make this announcement as I feel Dr. Moore’s role at Riverside Military Academy will be transformative.”
Moore is also an advocate for dual enrollment. RMA has recently entered dual enrollment partnerships with Brenau University, where Moore was also formerly employed, and Truett McConnell University.
“I am well-versed in dual enrollment and the opportunities it offers the student ready for the challenge of college courses while still in high school,” she said
Prior to joining GGC, Moore served as Chair of Graduate Programs in the School of Education at Brenau University. She guided the university’s successful accreditation with the National Council for Accreditation of Teacher Education and established new Master of Arts in Teaching degree programs for teachers of grades 6 through 12.
Moore received her Master of Science and Doctor of Philosophy degrees in Child and Family Development from the University of Georgia. She also received a Bachelor’s in Psychology from Georgia Southern College.