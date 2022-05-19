Gwinnett County Public Schools bus driver Patricia Rodriguez, right, wipes a tear as she receives a special recognition at the county school board's meeting on Thursday night. Rodriguez was recognized for her efforts to protect students she was driving to Riverside Elementary School when a person fired a gun at the bus earlier this month.
A Riverside Elementary School bus driver was recognized by Gwinnett County Public Schools and the county's school board on Thursday for her efforts to protect the students she was driving when a person began firing a gun at her bus earlier this month.
Riverside Elementary School Principal Ben Pope and GCPS Transportation Supervisor Jeanine Ramos presented a certificate of special recognition to bus driver Patricia Rodriguez at the school board's monthly meeting.
"On the morning of May 9, when a neighbor opened fire on Mrs. Rodriguez's bus, she took immediate action and got her students to safety within minutes," Pope said. "The Riverside Elementary School community, the GCPS transportation department and Gwinnett County Public Schools sincerely thank Mrs. Rodriguez for her heroic and selfless act and present this certificate of recognition."
Police have said Celeste Michele Saunders allegedly fired shots at the bus near Highland Gate Circle and Highland Gate Drive in the Bridgegate subdivision in the Suwanee area just after 7 a.m. on May 9. The neighborhood is located near Settles Bridge Park.
District officials said at the time of the shooting that no students were injured during the incident and that the bus arrived safely at the school. Rodriguez did suffer some minor injuries from shattered glass during the incident, however.
She was treated at a local hospital for her injuries.
"This is example of how each every one of us, in the roles that we play in this community and in the school system, how very important you are," school board chairwoman Tarece Johnson said. "You never know when you have to go above and beyond the call of your regular job duties, so we see you all and we appreciate you all."
District officials said on Thursday that Rodriguez is declining to comment to the media about the incident at this time.
Saunders was arrested and charged with four counts of cruelty to children in the 1st degree, five counts of aggravated assault and one count each of possession of a firearm during the commission of certain felonies, and unauthorized discharge of a firearm near public street.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
