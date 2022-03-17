Crews remove an SUV that was hit by a train in downtown Duluth Thursday morning. The driver of the SUV, who was working as a rideshare driver, died on the scene from injuries he received in the collision.
A rideshare driver was killed Thursday morning after a a train hit his SUV in downtown Duluth, near the city's library branch.
Duluth police were called to the accident scene, which was on South Peachtree Street near the intersection at Hardy Street, at about 5:24 a.m., according to Officer Ted Sadowski. The driver, who was identified as 39-year-old Guangyun Jin, was transporting a passenger when it got stuck on the train tracks as a train approached.
"The train operator noticed the car and immediately activated the emergency stopping system for the train while signaling with the horn," Sadowski said. "The driver ultimately never exited his vehicle and was struck on the driver's side of the car by the train. A passenger, who was a user of a rideshare app, exited the vehicle before the collision and was unharmed."
The collision pushed the SUV about 200 yards down the rail line before it fell down an embankment, according to Daily Post news partner FOX 5 Atlanta.
Jin was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sadowski said police are continuing to investigate the incident.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
