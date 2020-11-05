With ballots still being counted in Gwinnett on Thursday, Rich McCormick said he will not concede defeat to Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux in the 7th Congressional District race, and is both seeking answers about ballots and considering legal options.
Boudeaux had a slight lead ahead of McCormick, according to unofficial results, and declared victory on Wednesday even though ballots were still being counted. Gwinnett began Thursday with about 4,400 absentee ballots and about 1,000 provisional ballots left to deal with.
On Thursday morning, the county also began the adjudication process to deal with absentee ballots that were the subject of a software glitch on election night. The adjudication process could take up to three days, county officials have said.
"Dr. McCormick has no plans to concede this election until all votes in the Seventh District are tabulated, reported, and certified," the Republican's campaign said in a statement Thursday morning. "We also reserve the right to manually audit the batch of ballots in question and ensure that neither this 'software issue,' nor any actions taken have resulted in inaccurate reporting of unofficial results."
It is not clear exactly how many absentee ballots were affected by the software glitch at this point. County officials have also said they have to rescan a corrupted card from the early voting site at Shorty Howell Park in Duluth.
The McCormick campaign has filed open records requests with Gwinnett to obtain records that document the software glitch, the number of absentee ballots that Gwinnett County has accepted, the counting of absentee ballot batches and both and records and video of the depositing of ballots put into absentee ballot drop boxes.
"The McCormick campaign remains concerned that the Gwinnett County Board of Elections has not been transparent about the true number of ballots impacted by this purported software issue and why the number of absentee ballots continues to change without notification from election officials," campaign officials said in a statement. "Accordingly, the McCormick campaign will continue to evaluate its legal options."
