Do not count Dr. Rich McCormick among the people who think Congress should extend special additional unemployment benefits that were established to provide temporary relief for workers laid off because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The question of whether to extend bonus unemployment benefits — worth $600 a week for up to six months — that established earlier this year has been a key issue in negotiations over a new stimulus bill. Officially, the ability to apply for that additional funding ended last week.
There have been claims in business circles and among Republicans that businesses which have available jobs are struggling to find workers because of how much money people could make with the extra unemployment benefits.
McCormick said the extra benefits need to end.
"What you don't want to do is incentivize people not to work," McCormick said. "There's jobs out there that people could take, but they're not taking them because they're getting paid to not work. That's criminal. That's the government getting in the way of progress.
"I'm all for helping the economy through helping those people who can't get jobs, but if you're helping people stay unemployed on your tax dollar, that's never a good solution, and that's not what government was intended for."
McCormick will face Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux in the open 7th Congressional Ditrict race in November, with national Republican and Democratic campaign committee focusing on the race — with both sides eager to win the seat.
McCormick is anticipating a "tightly contested race" for the 7th Congressional District, which is not a surprise since the district's current representative, Rep.Rob Woodall, won re-election in 2018 by less than 500 votes. The Republican candidate said the fact that it was close two years ago and the fact that it is an open seat this year — Woodall chose to retire rather than seek another term — means he has to campaign hard this fall.
But with his medical background, McCormick said he felt the pandemic has been handled as a political issue rather than a health issue.
"My biggest disappointment is that the treatment of patients has been politicized rather than allowing doctors to do their job," he said. "I was asking a physician who's been in medicine for over 30 years (Saturday) morning if he's ever seen medicine being directed by politicians to the point where it is now, and he said he had not, that he'd never seen such an absolute polarization of everything that Trump says.
"And unfortunately, since he's involved in this pandemic, it's now become about him instead of about doctors and patients."
McCormick said doctors should be allowed to think "outside the box" in treating COVID-19. He said doctors were initially being told not to prescribe decadron for the disease, but that it is now considered OK to prescribe it.
He also pointed to the current debate over whether doctors should prescribe hydroxychloroquine.
"We need to take the government and the bureaucrats and put them on the table and take them away from this pandemic and let the healthcare providers use all of the amazing techniques that they have to share data, to do studies, to think outside the box and treat this disease as best they can," McCormick said. "We have a lot of drugs that may not work, but we have a lot that are being tried and we're seeing some response to it based on when the disease is being treated, at what stage and then how dire the patients are responding to it."
