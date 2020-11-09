Republican 7th Congressional District candidate Rich McCormick appeared to acknowledge his Democratic opponent, Carolyn Bourdeaux, had won the congressional race, but also cast doubt on election results from Gwinnett County.
McCormick issued a statement Monday afternoon, in which he did not explicitly say that he was conceding to Bourdeaux, but appeared to encourage voters to turn their attention to the runoffs for U.S. Senate and support Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. At the same time, he said he was "concerned about irregularities with the vote count in Gwinnett," which certified its results on Monday morning.
"I believe the planned audit and anticipated recount of the Presidential results will fully investigate these concerns, though it may be unlikely to change the outcome of my race," McCormick said. "Accordingly, my main purpose now is to appeal to Georgians to keep this state what it has been for decades - the premier place to live, start a business, and raise a family.
"Remember that people are leaving California and New York for a reason. Let’s fight to ensure David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler are elected to guard against drifting toward those failed policies and to protect our state and nation as it recovers from a pandemic.”
The Associated Press declared Bourdeaux the winner of the 7th District race on Friday. As of Monday, the Georgia Secretary of State's office reported Bourdeaux had received 51.39% of the 371,417 votes cast across the district in the race. In a county-by-county breakdown, Bourdeaux captured 56.7% of the 280,941 votes cast on the Gwinnett County side of the district, while McCormick received 65.1% of the 90,476 votes cast on the Forsyth County side.
“Congresswoman-elect Bourdeaux is focused on defeating this virus and bringing together people of all backgrounds to get Georgia's economy back on its feet,” Bourdeaux campaign manager Shelbi Dantic said.
