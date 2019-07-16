A new space for gamers is coming to the Mall of Georgia this summer.
RePlay Video Arcade is bringing a mix of retro arcade and cutting edge gaming experiences, the Buford mall announced Tuesday. It will be located in the lower level near Billy Beez in a 2,078 square-foot space.
Players will pay by the hour rather than using coins or tokens to play games. Players will purchase time and games will be set to “free play,” allowing customers to play the full catalog of the rotating classic games on demand.
“Our shoppers love experiencing a variety of entertainment options when they visit our center,” said Teresa Holloway, director of marketing and business development for Mall of Georgia, said in a statement. “RePlay Video Arcade is the perfect addition to our roster, providing a sense of nostalgia and fun for the entire family.”
The Mall of Georgia announced Kokee Tea, which serves specialty drinks and desserts, is also set to open at the center this summer.