Longtime Gwinnett County Public Schools spokeswoman Sloan Roach can still recall one of the first times she had to act as the district's spokeswoman during a major crisis.
It was in February 2002. A man had walked into Mountain Park Elementary School and struck a child in the head with a hammer.
It was a serious incident that required coordination between GCPS and Gwinnett County police and their public information officer. It resulted in nearby schools being locked down after the suspect fled into the community as well.
"I remember driving to the school that day, and getting phone calls as I was driving with updates and working with the Gwinnett County Police PIO, obviously they were involved, and our SROs," Roach said. "We had parents who were coming to the school.
"The next day, we had a parent meeting in the cafeteria where we had folks there who could help answer questions. In these types of situations, you want to have support available for your students and your teachers. This was very traumatic."
After 32 years with Gwinnett County Public Schools' communications department, Roach worked her last day as the district's spokeswoman on Friday and entered retirement.
She began her tenure with the district — which she attended (she's a Berkmar High School graduate) — right after she graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in public relations in 1990. Her first job in the communications office was as a copy editor, writing press releases for the district.
It was a far different time from today, when communications are sent out to parents, staff, the community and the media through emails, School Messenger notifications, notices on the GCPS website, text messages and recorded phone messages.
Many of those tools did not exist 32 years ago.
"When I first started, the fax machine was a key communication tool," Roach said. "Email was kind of a foreign concept. That's not how we communicated. Obviously the communication channels we use today, there are so many more that we can use — and do use."
Roach became GCPS' director of community and media relations in 2002 and then became the executive director of communication and media relations in 2004.
During her time with GCPS, Roach has worked under six superintendents. Although J. Alvin Wilbanks had the longest tenure in that group, the first superintendent Roach worked for was George Thompson.
Roach said she had been considering retiring for awhile, but decided to stay through the early part of current Superintendent Calvin Watts' tenure to help out during the period while he was transitioning into and getting used to leading the district.
"When (Wilbanks) left, I really wanted to stay and help Dr. Watts," Roach said. "I worked with him when he was here before and felt good about his appointment and wanted to help with the transition, but my husband and I have been kind of talking around this for awhile.
"I have 32 years in ... so it just seemed like a good time in terms of being able to transition for our family."
Handling communications in the best of times and the worst of times
There have plenty of challenging times for the district during Roach's as its spokeswoman, whether it be an incident at a school, such as the one at Mountain Park Elementary School about 20 years ago, or the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which dominated the last two years of her job.
"There have been things that happened in other places that have had a tremendous impact (in GCPS): Columbine, the shooting down in Florida (at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018)," Roach said.
"Anytime anything happens, even somewhere else that involves schools or violence, we feel that here as well. It raises awareness and people have questions so there is a need to communicate and share what we're doing in those areas."
But, It hasn't always been bad news that she's had to share with the GCPS community, including its staff and families, or with the local media. There's been a lot of good news about student and staff accomplishments that she's been able to share with the community as well.
Some good news that she recalls particularly fondly was the announcements of GCPS' two Broad Prize wins in 2010 and 2014.
"The announcement was made up in Washington and obviously the board and Mr. Wilbanks and some other folks went up there for that, but we all couldn't and so we held a watch party here and so that was fun because we were able to see the announcement live," Roach said.
"(It was) pandemonium (when GCPS was announced as the winner). I mean people jumped out of their seats and were cheering and we had little fans that said, 'Broad Prize,' and it was really just a festive atmosphere and one that was a celebration for the district and all of the people in it who have made it great."
For the last seven years, one of the people working alongside Roach in the communications office is Bernard Watson, a former TV reporter who used to come up and cover stories in GCPS as news outlets began to cover the district more and more.
Watson has had the benefit of working with Roach in two roles, first as a reporter and later as a coworker.
"She was never going to lie to you or tell you something that wasn't true, and as a reporter you respected that," Watson said. "When you're trying to get to the story, it can be frustrating because you want more (information), but she only had what she had so you always respected her, you always knew she would return your call and she would do it in a timely manner. It never felt like she was hiding anything from you ...
"As a supervisor, I'll say that she made the transition from being a report to being on the other side as a school PR professional very easy because we had that prior relationship. It made the transition smooth. She has taught me so much in the seven years I've been here."
What is next?
As for what Roach plans to do immediately in her retirement, the first thing will be attending the graduation of her youngest daughter, Allison, from the University of South Carolina next weekend. Then there will be a Mediterranean cruise with her daughter and her mother.
She also plans to spend time with her grandsons who live in the Athens area with her older daughter.
But, just because Roach won't have to deal with any more news stories about GCPS, that doesn't mean she will ignore them when she sees them on TV or in the newspaper.
"These are always going to be my people and my organization so I'm always going to care about them and want the best for them," she said. "So, if I see on the news that something is coming up, obviously I'm going to lean a little closer and listen in."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.