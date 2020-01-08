The Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office is mourning the death of a retired deputy today as Gwinnett County police continue searching for the suspect who shot him in what police say was an attempted robbery at an auto parts store in Buford Wednesday night.
On Thursday morning, Gwinnett police identified the victim of the shooting as 63-year-old Felix Cosme of Dacula, who was a retired Gwinnett deputy.
"Our hearts are heavy this morning at the loss of retired Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Felix Cosme, who was shot and killed last night during an attempted robbery at an auto parts store on Hamilton Mill in Buford, where he was employed," a Facebook post by the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office said.
"Sergeant Cosme was employed by our office beginning in April 2006. He served in Jail Administration until his retirement in November 2015.
"Sergeant Cosme died a hero’s death as he attempted to protect himself and a female co-worker from a violent criminal with no regard for human life."
Police were called to the O'Reilly's Auto Parts, located at 2786 Hamilton Mill Road at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday on a report about a person who had been shot. Officers arrived to find Cosme dead inside the store.
Police said their belief is it was an attempted robbery. Two employees were in the store at the time. One of the employees was helping a customer in the parking lot when she noticed a suspect, described only as a "black male," sitting in a car in the parking lot.
"Based on the preliminary investigation, the black male followed her back inside when she was done with the customer," police said in a statement. "Once they got back inside, the suspect asked her to open the cash drawer.
"The second employee, a male, walked out from the back of the store and saw the interaction between the female and the suspect. The male employee attempted to pull his weapon when he was shot by the suspect. The victim died at the scene."
The suspect was seen fleeing toward Interstate 85 in a vehicle after the incident, according to police. A description of the vehicle was not immediately available as police worked to track down that information.
"It is still unclear if this crime is related to any other events in the area or in the past," police said. "A specific description of the suspect and his vehicle are still being pursued."
Police said investigators from the the Police Department's gang, robbery and homicide units, as well as the District Attorney's Office responded to the crime scene.
Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or Gwinnett police detectives at 770-513-5300. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment in the case. tipsters should reference Case No. 20-002382.
