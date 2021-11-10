Atlanta-based Resurgens Orthopaedics, which has two offices in Gwinnett County, has launched its 13th annual coat drive.
The coat drive is open now and will run through Nov 19. Donations of new or gently used coats, scarves, hats, gloves and blankets will be accepted at any of Resurgens’ 24 locations throughout metro Atlanta.
The coats will be donated to domestic violence and homeless shelters across the Atlanta area. As a safety measure this year, Resurgens Orthopaedics asks that all donations be cleaned according to manufacturers’ specifications and bagged individually before drop-off.
The coat drive started as a small, local initiative in 2009 by Resurgens Orthopaedics’ Dr. Gary W. Stewart, who wanted to give back to the community around the holidays. It has grown over the years to become a practice-wide effort, with all 24 Resurgens Orthopaedics locations participating.
“It is important for us to give back to the communities where we work and live” said Alex Bateman, Resurgens Orthopaedics CEO. “Our annual coat drive is one of the most important community outreaches we do all year, because it brings warmth and comfort to those in need and, hopefully, is also a reminder to them that the community around them cares about them and their well-being.”
The Gwinnett locations are at 758 Old Norcross Road in Lawrenceville and 1600 Medical Way (Suite 150) in Snellville.
