Restore Robotics recently partnered with the Gwinnett Coalition to distribute more than 1 million PPE items — including hand sanitizer and masks — to local charities and faith-based organizations.
Those organizations are Gwinnett Cares program partners focused on caring for the community through COVID-19. Officials from Gwinnett Cares said that due to Restore Robotics’ donation more than 100 nonprofit organizations can continue to provide vital protection to their staff, volunteers and those they serve.
"This distribution significantly helps expand Gwinnett Cares’ effort to reach our community’s most vulnerable and underserved populations," Gwinnett Cares said in a statement.
Located in Suwanee, Restore Robotics is one of the nation’s leading medical device repair firms. As the pandemic set in, the company quickly pivoted and stepped in to leverage its established international supply chain and logistics operations to secure much needed PPE clients and the broader healthcare sector.
Officials from Restore Robotics said they were proud to lend their resources and expertise during a time of great crisis.
Recently, the company's board of directors decided to make a significant donation of primary PPE items and its leadership reached out to the Gwinnett Coalition for advice on how to get their inventory into the hands of those who need it most.
The Gwinnett Cares network notified nonprofits of the opportunity, and within a few days, all of the PPE was reserved.
On April 26, Gwinnett Cares, in partnership with Gwinnett County and the Gwinnett Environmental and Heritage Center, hosted the distribution of more than a million items of PPE valued at $695,000.
“Our company is a dedicated member of the community, and we believe that during this time of the pandemic, it is our duty to help where we can," said Restore Robotics CEO, Clif Parker. "We are thrilled to offer these supplies as a support to the dedicated staff of our local non-profits as they serve on the frontlines fighting through the ongoing pandemic.”
Said Renee Byrd-Lewis, Executive Director of the Gwinnett Coalition shares: “The generous PPE contribution by Restore Robotics to local nonprofits demonstrates how the private sector can make a real difference in the community.
"This PPE donation means that nonprofits can divert more of their resources into mission-based services while ensuring the health and safety of workers and the individuals they serve.
"We are grateful for Restore Robotics’ leadership and hope other businesses follow their lead by supporting in their own and unique way.”
To learn more about Gwinnett Cares, go to www.GwinnettCares.org.
